It’s hard to imagine sleeping outside in 28-degree weather, but Madeline Miller and Shelby Eidson know it all too well.
Homeless after a job loss due to health issues, the pair has not slept in a warm bed since they lost their apartment two weeks ago.
“I have not slept someplace warm for more than a week,” said Eidson.
The two told their story while eating a hot meal surrounded by people eager to help Tuesday night at Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
“This work is beyond politics and dissent. It’s about helping your fellow man,” said Jan Loomis, a member of the church.
Center opens
Miller and Eidson heard about the warming center early Tuesday morning while at Banner Payson Medical Center’s emergency room.
While sleeping in the woods at temperatures in the 20s, Miller had spiked a fever. The emergency room nurse told her the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative had opened its emergency warming center the night before.
“She said, ‘Didn’t you know there was a warming center open?’ She went to the computer and looked it up,” said Miller.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey has supported opening a warming center for the past year, but struggled to find a place to house it. Then Loomis offered a place — an unused retreat center owned by the Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
“We have three acres and a 30-bed conference center with showers and a warming kitchen we weren’t using,” said Loomis.
He explored moving other nonprofits to the location, but nothing quite fit. When he met the folks behind the warming center, he knew he’d solved his congregation’s problem.
“When I announced the warming center, I took my time to explain how it would help,” he said. “The congregation gave us a standing ovation.”
The offer from Mount Cross was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to support.
Help has poured in from Neal Worthington from Unity and almost every other church in town.
The Town of Payson paid for the first month of liability insurance.
Residents have donated bedding, towels and travel sized toiletries.
Fliers with volunteer information make their way through the community.
The warming center offers a refuge for people like Miller and Eidson, people in crisis due to medical problems and family issues.
The homeless
Miller and Eidson have a story many homeless tell: Illness led to a job loss and lack of family support left them on the streets.
Miller’s doctor ordered her to not work because her epilepsy could endanger herself and others. She’s waiting to hear whether she can qualify for disability so they can find a place to live.
Eidson lost her job in an emergency call center after her bipolar disorder forced her to miss work because she couldn’t safely drive.
They say their families disapprove of their relationship and won’t help out.
They had only one another for comfort — until the warming center opened.
They showed up Tuesday evening for a warm meal, hot shower and cozy bed.
The warming center opens at 5:30 p.m. every night. New clients sign in and go straight to the dining room for soup, bread and dessert.
Chef Gary Bedsworth mans the kitchen. He’s handled large food orders during disasters.
Emily Brice, who runs Love Em’s Bikery, assists Bedsworth. With a large donation of onions, Brice whipped up an onion soup for the night’s menu.
“In a disaster, you take whatever comes in that day and say, ‘That’s the menu folks!’” said Bedsworth.
He’s been overwhelmed with the community’s support.
“It’s been quite an experience,” he said.
Restaurants such as Crosswinds, By the Bucket and Kendra’s Country Bakery have stepped up to sponsor a meal. Businesses such as Roadrunner Rubbish and Coyote Auto have asked if they can provide a meal. More offers come in daily.
The food banks have donated food.
Volunteers, such as Cherman and Lisa Portell, have offered to serve.
After a meal, volunteers take clients to the conference center.
Each of the rooms has three to four bunk beds.
Showers and toilets are down the hall.
There is a lounge for the volunteers who monitor the warming center throughout the night.
Volunteers
At a meeting shortly before the warming center opened on Tuesday, chair of the homeless initiative, Worthington, had a rundown of the successes and needs.
“Monitoring is 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. and shifts may be structured in a variety of ways,” said Worthington. “We are trying to get churches or organizations to take responsibility for one entire day (a month or week). They may schedule the shifts as is convenient for them.”
But Worthington will take help from anywhere.
“We also accept independent volunteers and will work them in,” he said.
The initiative hopes to help Miller and Eidson by offering a safe place to warm up and figure things out.
But the initiative also offers something for those volunteering as well.
Volunteer Dave Golembewski told a story to explain.
“Suzy Tubbs showed up and had dinner (the first night). She said, ‘Dave, I didn’t realize this was the spirit of Christmas.’”
