The Center for Fiduciary Studies has awarded Kevin Dick of KDI Wealth Management the Accredited Investment Fiduciary designation.
The designation signifies specialized knowledge of fiduciary responsibility and the ability to implement policies and procedures that meet a defined standard of care. The designation is the culmination of a training program, which included a comprehensive, closed-book final examination under the supervision of a proctor, and agreement to abide by the Center’s Code of Ethics and Conduct Standards.
Going forward, they require completion of continuing education and adherence to the Code of Ethics and Conduct Standards to maintain the designation.
Dick, a resident of Payson, is a wealth adviser and president for KDI Wealth Management, 630 E. Highway 260. Dick founded the firm in 2005, which provides wealth management planning and advice.
For more information, call 928-474-4350 or visit www.kdiwealth.com.
