Dang, I hate holidays in the middle of the week.
I sat at my desk on New Year’s Eve, contemplating my pile of stories — half resenting the interruption of a holiday.
There wasn’t much to look forward to as my two adult children were off on their adventures, my parents were visiting my sister — I had no big parties to worry about. Might as well get caught up because my husband and I can be officially labeled workaholics.
Then the phone rang.
“Why don’t we just sneak off and go skiing tomorrow?” asked my husband.
I wasn’t sure he meant it since he’d been grousing about pulling something in his knee. But he knew how I loved skiing.
“I don’t think I can,” I said. “Too much to do.”
But at that moment — I heard myself. I suddenly remembered that I’d made a point of skiing on New Year’s Day every decade for the past 30 years — back before I’d fallen in love with journalism and started to define myself by my job.
Nothing has given me the joy of whooshing down the slope on the wings of gravity — except maybe writing.
“You know,” he said, “you can always write a story about skiing.”
“You know, you’re right,” I said.
“All work and no play,” he added, never one to quit while he’s ahead.
“Surely, it’s OK to have fun if you’re also working. Right?”
I figured I’d decide exactly how to tell the story after I skied for the day.
Little did I know — I’d just made the choice to be happy.
But not for the reasons I thought.
Many studies, including the 80-year “Longest Study on Happiness” by Harvard, say our relationships determine how happy we are and determine who we’ll end up becoming. Relationships remain the most important element in determining happiness — having someone there for you as you’re there for them. You live longer and happier — according to the decades long study.
But I didn’t know that as we enjoyed the freshly packed powder, still covered in corduroy groomed lines. I learned to ski in California, where the tracks of the groomers are smoothed out in the first hour by the crowds. But Greer’s Sunrise has no lines and even on the New Year’s Day holiday — the groves lasted all day.
Our day slipped by with laughter and smiles, although our calves and thighs screamed in pain. Let’s face it — we’re workaholic desk jockeys. Way out of shape.
But Sunrise ski resort has what looks like a good winter stacking up, so maybe we’d get in shape by season’s end. Already the resort has seen 114 inches of snow with more storms on the way.
At first, I was distracted thinking about the story that was my excuse for squandering a whole day.
Later, casting about for a point to the story — I looked up studies on happiness.
Turns out, you can make yourself unhappy trying to make yourself happy.
I know. Crazy.
But follow me here — a study published in Psychonomic Bulletin and Review, found “pursuing happiness caused the participants to think of time as scarce,” wrote the study’s authors. And worried about whether you have enough time keeps you from connecting with others — the very thing that feeds happiness.
But this only made sense to me later.
After I quit thinking about the story, in the rush down the mountain.
After I quit worrying about the Payson Town Council, working on my looping s-curves.
After, Pete and I spent an hour in the lodge over a bowl of chili, in a rambling conversation.
After we enjoyed a too-often postponed dinner with Trudy, the editor of the White Mountain Independent.
Awash in happiness, I had completely forgotten to find a hook for my story.
So naturally, I started to stress as soon as we turned toward home.
Then Pete looked over at me.
“Heck. I completely forgot about my knee,” he said, surprised. “What a great way to start the New Year.”
He looked out the window, studying the glowing ball of the sun behind a backdrop of clouds, poised to deliver fresh flurries of snow. “I wonder if we’ll always be this happy.”
That’s it, I thought. I’ll write about happiness.
And finding what you’re not supposed to seek in order to find — with the person you love — even if we flounder in powder.
