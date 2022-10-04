Fire at trash facility Tuesday morning by Alexis Bechman Roundup Editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 A fire was contained to a 45-foot trailer early Tuesday morning at a WM transfer station. Bennett Herdeman Bennett Herdeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fire started in a trash dumpster at the Waste Management transfer station early Tuesday morning.Roundup route driver Bennett Herdeman was delivering papers around 2 a.m. with Leslie Herdeman when he spotted the fire at the transfer station, 902 Chennault Parkway, and called 911.“We saw all the smoke and when we turned onto Chennault, we saw flames and called the fire department,” he wrote.The fire was contained to a 45-foot trailer, according to a Payson Fire Department battalion chief.A single crew extinguished the fire. No one was injured. 