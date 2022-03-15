The Payson Fire Department will be getting new radios thanks to a grant and general fund monies.
On Thursday, the Payson Town Council approved spending $63,500 of general fund monies to buy portable radios. This will be combined with grant monies received from the Ft. McDowell community.
Approximately two years ago, the PFD’s portable radio vendor, Vertex, was purchased by another company that no longer sold the department’s radio.
“After the beginning of this budget year, we developed difficulty in support for our current radios,” said Fire Chief David Staub. “Parts became impossible to obtain. FD planned on making this a budget item for the 22/23 FY. The opportunity came available to apply for the Ft. McDowell tribal community funding and we asked for the radios as a priority.”
While the grant does not cover the total cost of the radios, the town did receive $15,000 to put toward the purchase.
“This generous grant allows us to only utilize $63,526.73, from general funds to complete the project,” Staub wrote. “This project will purchase 25 portable VHF radios to replace all the current field portable radios in use.”
The radios are compatible with other fire departments and the Forest Service. This will increase safety and interoperability of our field crews, Staub concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!