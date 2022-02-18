There is nothing left of an unoccupied home in Geronimo Estates after a fire on Valentine’s night.
The owners had used the home for woodworking, woodworking equipment and the storage of lumber, said Water Wheel Fire District (WWFD) Chief Ron Sattelmaier.
“The family lived in another residence on the property,” he said.
The call came in at about 7 p.m. Monday night. Because of the six-mile drive, most of that on Control Road, Sattelmaier said it was about a 25-minute arrival time for fire trucks from his district.
“We are in big trucks that can’t go fast on a bumpy dirt road,” he said. “People make that choice by living in these remote communities where there is not a fire station around the corner.”
WWFD consists of Bonita Creek to the east, Washington Park to the north, Beaver Valley to the south and Geronimo Estates to the west. The WWFD station sits in the middle in Whispering Pines.
Upon arrival, Sattelmaier had the WWFD engine and water tender take a defensive stance to keep the flames from spreading to the forest or any of the other structures or homes on the property. They were supported by mutual aid. Payson Fire sent an engine and Pine-Strawberry Fire Department (PSFD) sent a water tender. The seven-member firefighting team from the three districts were successful in keeping the flames to the original structure.
Due to the steep drive, the water tenders set up a water bucket to transfer water from the PSFD tender to the WWFD tender.
“It’s possibly an electrical fire,” Sattelmaier said. “The structure is completely gone. There is very little evidence to even look for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!