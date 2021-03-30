A couple lost their home Friday to fire while they were reportedly out of town celebrating their wedding anniversary.
Just before 7 a.m. March 26, Payson and Hellsgate firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on North Woodland Drive off Airport Road.
“First arriving units reported heavy fire conditions,” according to Payson fire officials. “When the battalion chief arrived he assumed command and moved to a defensive strategy, and called for a second alarm which brought units in from Pine-Strawberry and Christopher Kohls.”
The fire was under control by 7:25 a.m.
No one was injured, but “sadly it appears a pet lost its life in the fire, and the house is a complete loss.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to a GoFundMe page, Pastor Miguel Chaparro and Norma were away on their wedding anniversary in Mexico when the fire occurred. The couple’s daughter was at home when the fire started, but got out safely.
“Thank God, no family got hurt. Let’s help them rebuild their home,” according to information on the page, https://gofund.me/45973e3f.
