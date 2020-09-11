A Payson home was destroyed Monday evening and two neighboring homes damaged after a fire started in a shed and quickly spread, firefighters say.
Firefighters say it is lucky no other homes were lost as the fire was moving quickly through the dry grasses, driven by the strong afternoon winds.
Neighbors reportedly spotted the fire about 4 p.m. in the 300 block of East Wade Lane.
One neighbor notified the homeowner who got his elderly mother out of the home safely.
The fire started in a shed on the property and spread across the grass and to the trailer home, said a Payson Fire Department battalion chief.
The battalion chief said they could see the column of smoke from the Main Street station as they responded.
When they arrived, they found the home was fully involved and flames had reached a neighboring property on the east side and heat was damaging a home on the west side.
The battalion chief said they worried about spot fires starting in the neighborhood from drifting embers. Luckily, there were no additional fires.
The home was destroyed, but firefighters saved both neighboring homes.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes and the fire knocked down in about an hour.
No one was injured.
Besides Payson, Hellsgate, Christopher-Kohls and Water Wheel fire assisted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!