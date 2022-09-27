Most Arizonans don’t understand the danger they face when they travel outside urban areas on rural highways.
If they hit an elk or have a head-on collision or spin out on black ice, they could wait for 30 minutes or more to get help.
In comparison, urban fire departments respond within four to six minutes.
“My primary stations are 39 miles apart,” said Steve Holt, Tonto Basin’s fire chief. “If you have an incident on either end ... it is going to take me 30 minutes to get to you.”
And when Holt gets to the incident, he’s driving equipment that’s more than 20 years old — often without enough paramedics on board to deal with a major incident.
To solve the problem, fire districts hope voters in November will approve Proposition 310, which will add a penny to the state sales tax for every $10 you spend. The tax will last for 20 years and provide a lifeline for rural fire districts like Holt’s.
That 0.01% sales tax would add $1 to a $100 dollar purchase.
“It would raise $150 million and distribute that to the 144 fire districts in the state,” said Morey Morris, Hellsgate’s fire chief.
He likens the tax to an equalization fund. Right now, only Rim Country property owners pay for his fire district, although most of his calls benefit travelers on the highway.
All fire districts in Arizona would receive a pro-rated share of Proposition 310 sales tax, based on their most recent equalized property valuation. No one district would receive more than 3% of the money raised by Proposition 310.
Holt and Morris, along with Water Wheel Chief Ron Sattelmaier, Christopher Kohl’s Chief Bob Lockhart, Northern Gila County Firefighters Association President Thorry Smith, who is also a Payson firefighter, talked to the Roundup about the impact of the proposition.
“We have been trying to get a funding source for 25 years,” said Lockhart. “Every proposition has been turned down (by the legislature).”
This time, lawmakers put the measure on the ballot — leaving it up to the voters.
Fire districts mostly rely on property taxes, while most town fire districts rely mostly on sales taxes. In Payson, sales tax paid by out-of-town residents actually supports police and fire services. But rural districts not only don’t get sales tax — they often serve areas with relatively low property values.
Fire districts took a huge hit in 2008, when the recession decimated home values and the state passed a proposition that capped how fast property tax rates could rise.
“When Prop. 117 was passed, our assessed value was cut across the state,” said Holt. “You can’t effectively get ahead of that. Then you get behind.”
Morris said in 2015, Hellsgate had a budget of $2.7 million. After the recession and Proposition 117 hit the Hellsgate budget, the department had to lay off six firefighters. Now he works half-time to help the district save more. National studies say fire trucks need at least three firefighter/paramedics to safely handle fires and serious medical calls. But Hellsgate generally can’t afford more than two firefighters on a truck.
Water Wheel’s coverage area stretches for 55 miles — but the fire district usually has only one firefighter on duty per shift.
“There are 700 full-time residents,” said Sattelmaier. “During the summer months, we can have 4,000 people. We are still covering that same area with the same 20-plus year-old equipment ... the expectation is for us to provide the same service you receive in Phoenix or Tucson or Flagstaff with a four- to six-minute response. It takes me 25 or 30 minutes to drive on Control Road to get there.”
The fire chiefs said the money raised by Proposition 310 would help them replace old worn-out equipment and hire new staff — all things Smith said the Payson Fire Department needs the fire districts to have.
Payson has more resources — but it still relies on surrounding fire districts in an emergency. Often, crews from Hellsgate, Pine-Strawberry, Christopher-Kohl’s, Tonto Basin, or Water Wheel provide mutual aid to Payson even for a single house fire.
Strengthening the rural fire districts will therefore also help Payson, provide resources to stave off disaster from a wildfire, reduce response rates and insurance rates.
The Roundup will explore other benefits to Rim Country residents if this proposition passes.
