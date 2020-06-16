Two local fire districts are reeling after the Gila County Treasurer’s Office recently informed them they were taking back reportedly misallocated funds.
The Hellsgate Fire District is set to lose $233,000 and the Water Wheel Fire and Medical District, $419,000.
Leaders from both districts Thursday were still trying to figure out why the treasurer’s office was removing the funds and if there was anything they could do to stop it.
Losing the money could spell disaster for either district, both of which run on tight budgets.
“If taken at face value and they cannot fix this problem, our fire district might be able to continue operating for three months using all of our reserve funds, June, July and August,” said Water Wheel Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier.
Hellsgate Fire Chief John Wisner said the entire ordeal is “very bizarre.”
He said he received word Wednesday from the treasurer’s office that $233,000 has been given in error to Hellsgate.
“We are challenging that assertion,” he said.
Wisner said he spoke to Treasurer Debi Savage and she was apologetic for the mistake, but could not fully explain why the error had occurred.
Reportedly, an outside firm caught the accounting error. The money was supposedly to go to school districts.
Savage told Wisner that the error impacted 21 accounts in the district, including other fire districts.
“This is a matter of survival for us when you take that kind of money away,” he said.
Wisner believes if the county made the error, its insurance policy should cover the claim. He does not believe the fire districts should lose the funding.
At Water Wheel, Sattelmaier said losing $419,000 would be “extremely significant to the operations of the district.”
“At this point we are still trying to decipher the financial data supplied to us by the county, but here are the hard numbers from their more recent account balance inquiries.
“The monthly report from the Gila County Treasurer’s Office shows our operating account having a balance of $1,086.13 on May 31, 2020, end of business that date.
“A balance inquiry for the same account at start of business the very next day, June 1, 2020 shows a negative balance of $419,060.94, with no explanation, journal entry or any notation justifying the change. Our fire district tax levy for fiscal 2019-2020 is $421,452. They basically took our entire tax levy away from us for fiscal 2019-2020.”
James Menlove said the county was still gathering information on the error as of Friday afternoon. He said he had held a conference call with the 21 special taxing districts in northern Gila County impacted by the error on Wednesday and planned to hold another call on Monday.
Besides Hellsgate and Water Wheel, the Northern Gila County Sanitary District was impacted as well as the Whispering Pines Water District and many others.
Menlove said the county could have done a better job communicating with the districts before removing the money from their accounts.
“I am sure the way it has been handled is not as good as it could have been,” he said. “They just want answers and they deserve that.”
Menlove said the county would make sure each district received the money it was due under the district’s tax levy.
Sattelmaier said he learned of the issue Tuesday when they received an email from the treasurer’s office.
Savage told Sattelmaier that there had been an issue with the accounting software used by the county since 2019. It was reportedly allotting too much money to fire districts when that money should have been going to schools.
“There is absolutely NO EVIDENCE in the monthly financial reports generated by the treasurer’s office and sent to the fire districts indicating any irregularities in these distributions of tax funds,” he said. This financial reallocation of fire district funds was discovered by accident, since the treasurer’s office did not tell any of the fire districts that this had occurred until they were questioned by WWFMD (Water Wheel Fire & Medical District).”
