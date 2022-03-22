Payson took a critical second step toward protecting the town from wildfire with the introduction of a fire hardening building code to the Building Advisory Board on March 16.
The code will require all new construction to use fire-adaptive building designs and ignition-resistant materials for roofs, siding, windows and doors.
Fuels Manager Kevin McCully walked the board through a rough draft of the Town of Payson Wildfire Structure Hardening Code as a first step before it is submitted to the council for consideration.
“This is so that new buildings will be built with a certain amount of protection from wildfire,” he said. “People think a big wall of fire that comes and burns down the house. It’s not. It’s embers.”
The town two years ago took the first step in living with wildfire by adopting a Firewise or fuel mitigation brush clearing code. Updating the building code represents the second, crucial protection.
A rain of embers from even a distant fire can set multiple homes on fire, overwhelming the fire department. Even one house fire in Payson requires the assistance of Hellsgate to safely control the situation. If whole blocks burn, it’s impossible to stop the flames from spreading from house to house. That’s what happened to Paradise, Calif. — where 85 people died fleeing the fires set by embers from a wildfire still more than half a mile away.
The new fire-hardening building code will make sure all builders understand and play by the same rules to protect the town, said McCully.
Payson’s journey to adopt landscape and building codes to protect the town from wildfire have taken decades of effort. Whenever previous councils explored passing a fuels mitigation code, residents flooded council members with concerns over cost, property rights and losing the forested feel of neighborhoods.
But the political climate changed when wildfires such as the Bush and Backbone fires caused the nearby communities of Tonto Basin, Pine and Strawberry to evacuate. Topping it off, the Polles Fire dropped ash on Payson homes.
The close calls underscored studies that concluded Payson’s facing a greater danger from wildfires than did Paradise before the flames destroyed the community.
Big changes such as council members Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris joining the Fuels Mitigation Committee hosted by the Payson Fire Department helped to shift support toward a new landscaping code. For two years, the committee worked with McCully on a fuels management code the council could support. It passed in August of 2020.
McCully immediately shifted to working on a fire hardening building code.
Studies show combining a structure built with fire-hardened materials along with fuels adaptive landscaping prevents a rain of embers from setting several houses on fire at once that can then spread throughout town. A 20-year drought has caused a huge increase in wildfires, destroying several communities and inflicting billions in damages almost every year for the past several years. Even in the heart of winter in December of 2021, wildfires destroyed hundreds of homes in Colorado.
As McCully went through the code page by page, board members asked detailed questions about building materials and clarified expectations.
McCully explained that most builders already build with roofing and window materials that are ignition resistant.
“The wooden shake shingles are not allowed,” he said.
When it came to siding, McCully said treated wood works along with the siding made from cement, but vinyl siding or vinyl gutters would not be allowed.
“The idea is not to limit or prescribe a certain way to meet this,” said McCully. “As you can see there’s many different ways to meet the ignition-resistant materials requirement in this (code).”
Then longtime Payson contractor Gary de Szendeffy weighed in.
“When we talk about resistance from builders, what I have been listening to is the phrase ‘slightly changing cost,’” he said.
He believed those slight costs would add up to significant increases in costs to build in Payson.
de Szendeffy suggested town staff do an analysis on the increased costs posed by initiating resistant materials.
“Sadly, I am looking at this from a financial standpoint,” he said.
Several studies have suggested that for new construction building to a fire-hardening code adds little or nothing to the cost of a new home, including a 2018 study by Headwater Economics (Published online: https://headwaterseconomics.org/wildfire/homes-risk/building-costs-codes).
The study said that “decades of research and post-fire assessments have provided clear evidence that building materials and design, coupled with landscaping on the property, are the most important factors influencing home survivability during a wildfire. With one-third of all U.S. homes in the wildland-urban interface and more than 35,000 structures lost to wildfire in the last decade, more communities are considering adopting building codes that require new home construction to meet wildfire-resistant standards.”
The study concluded building to a wildfire-resistant code costs about the same for a typical home but has additional benefits like a longer lifecycle and reduced maintenance. Costs to retrofit an existing home can be significant, especially when it comes to roofing, the study concluded.
Insurance companies are starting to look at buildings in the wildland-urban interface from a financial standpoint. If homes do not have fuel mitigated yards and aren’t built with ignition-resistant materials, some insurance companies have started to deny coverage.
Ray LaHaye, the building official with the Town of Payson, assured the board town staff would make the recommended changes to the code and put together a cost comparison before the board votes on the Wildfire Structure Hardening Code sometime in late May.
