The Payson Town Council will once again decide whether to adopt a Firewise brush-clearing ordinance to help protect the town from wildfire.
The Building Advisory Council this week unanimously voted to approve an ordinance to clear thickets of brush and trees that can set an entire neighborhood on fire in a rain of embers from even a distant wildfire. The council will consider the recommendation on July 23.
The ordinance would give the town the authority to require homeowners and businesses to clear a “defensible space” close to buildings. Studies show a wildfire can set brush close to a house on fire from even a mile away. The fire can then spread quickly from building to building, as demonstrated by the destruction of Paradise, Calif. in a wildfire that killed 85 people.
The proposed ordinance would allow the town to do the work itself and put a lien on the property to recover the cost, if efforts to convince a landowner to reduce the fire risk to the neighborhood failed.
Back in 2017, the council rejected a similar recommendation. The town did not consider a Firewise ordinance during the rest of the two-year term of then-Mayor Craig Swartwood.
Three sitting current council members voted against a Firewise ordinance in 2017 — Chris Higgins, Barbara Underwood and Janell Sterner.
At that time, Higgins and other councilors suggested the fire department create a plan that encouraged homeowners to Firewise the landscape on their property rather than “just going in and saying, ‘you need to do this,’” he said in 2017.
Payson’s fire department heard the message loud and clear.
For the past three years, its volunteer Firewise committee worked on the ordinance. Committee members included former firefighters, Councilor Jim Ferris and concerned citizens, who all worked with Payson Fire Department Fuels Manager Kevin McCully to come up with the ordinance, which would include enforcement provisions.
Changes
A lot has happened between 2017 and now.
The threat of wildfire has smoldered on Payson’s doorstep. Just this year, Payson faced two significant threats from the Bush Fire and the Polles Fire, not to mention starts at the Jim Jones Shooting Range and near Oxbow Estates over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The fire department hired McCully to address the Firewise issue. After fighting fires in California, he argued that Payson lacks the resources to stop a wildfire if embers set several houses on fire at once. Studies show a burning house can easily set neighboring houses on fire if fire crews can’t get there in time.
That’s what keeps Alan Mackay, the Firewise committee chair up at night.
He lived and worked as a firefighter in a town all too similar to Payson — Lake Arrowhead. His community was devastated by the Old Fire in 2003.
“It burned 300 homes,” he said.
Firefighters had little chance to save the homes surrounded by brush and tree limbs overhanging the roofs.
“Most of the area and those structures were not Firewised,” he said.
The community had one way in and out along narrow, brush-choked streets and low water flow. This made those brushy, overgrown neighborhoods death traps for firefighters, said Mackay.
So, they let the houses burn, choosing life over property. Something Mackay hopes to avoid doing in Payson.
Mackay moved to Payson after retiring in 2007. He now drives through sections of town with narrow, brush choked streets and so many trees he can’t see the rooftops.
“If we get embers falling into town, we could have 30 or 40 spot fires (Payson Fire) will be chasing,” he said. “They will be overwhelmed.”
So it sent a chill down his spine when the ashes from the Polles Fire just south of Pine this month left flecks on his patio on Phoenix Street.
Ordinance
The ordinance encourages homeowners and businesses to trim back the vegetation throughout town.
“We ... need a common standard that we all meet,” said Payson Fire Chief David Staub to the committee members.
The ordinance defines defensible space and combustible vegetation while establishing responsibility for cleaning up properties.
McCully said the town will only clean a lot and bill the homeowner as a last resort, when the conditions pose a danger to the neighborhood. He prefers a carrot to a stick with getting buy in from homeowners on Firewise.
Early in his career, McCully learned education and cooperation get much better results. “I have been able to gain compliance through letters with pictures,” he said of his work in Payson.
He also works overtime with property owners.
“I have gone to properties that they might not be able to do the whole thing at one time, so I tell them, ‘If you can do this, that is the most important thing,’” he said.
He then follows up, tackling one problem at a time.
McCully prefers to save the “big stick” for wealthy, out-of-town property owners.
“We are working with a property in town, they are putting it off,” he said of his requests to them to clear the lot.
Already, homeless people camping in the brush on the overgrown property left a campfire that started a brush fire in red flag conditions last year. The property sits in the middle of many homes and apartments across from Walmart.
If the council adopts the proposed ordinance, the fire department and building department could put a lien on a property if owners refuse to cooperate.
But Staub explained the process is long before a lien comes into play.
The property owner will receive letters from McCully, first. With the commercial property near Walmart, the corporation refused to thin the lot and even refused to cooperate in applying for a state grant to pay for most of the work.
Once the town hits that kind of roadblock, it turns to the courts, Staub said.
“It does require a judge to order it. You have your due process,” he said.
Council already approached
The Roundup surveyed the town council on support for a Firewise ordinance even before the building advisory board acted.
Only three responded, Underwood, Higgins and Smith.
Higgins said he supports a Firewise ordinance, with “enforcement measures.”
However, he wants the town to offer “assistance to residents who do not have the ability, either physically or financially to properly Firewise their property.”
Underwood also supports Firewise so long as it “isn’t too restrictive that homeowners wouldn’t be able to comply.” She said there needs to be a “balance between a brush clearing code and an individual’s property rights.”
Smith, prefers a Firewise community standard, rather than an ordinance.
“When you read the brush-clearing recommendations from the Firewise committee, things like keeping all grasses at 4 inches is not possible,” he said. “Grasses grow so fast and keeping them at the 4-inch level seems to be stretching.”
But he understands it’s not a simple question to answer.
“I am not sure what will work better ... perhaps encouragement and motivation through matching funds or fines,” he said.
He then laid out a plan for a matching fund program.
“For instance, the town may match up to 25% of the cost for Firewise, not to exceed $300 for all property owners,” he said.
The town would inspect the property before any work gets done.
“Recommendations on what can be achieved first to make the property safer. Self-help of hiring of a professional would be authorized,” he said.
Payment would be awarded upon completion of the work.
“If you set aside $150,000 a year, the town could support 1,000 homes to get Firewised,” he said.
During the building advisory board meeting, member Kim Nichols asked if any money would be designated in the town budget for just such a program. She had concerns the town could spend thousands of dollars removing brush in the town.
Staub agreed that will pose a challenge.
“You are correct ... this is not an inexpensive endeavor,” he said. “There are those who can’t do it, there are also those that live on fixed incomes. We’re going to have to figure out ways to get this done.”
