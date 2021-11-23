When is one fire station better than two?
When one is new and up-to-date and the other two have issues.
At least that’s what Payson’s Fire Department consultant concluded in a report that poses expensive choices for the Payson Town Council as it plans for the public safety needs of a growing town.
The PFD hired the Public Safety Research Group (PSRG) to take a hard look at the state of the department, from the facilities to equipment to staffing.
The consultant recommended the town consider closing two aging fire stations on Main Street and Rancho Road — and build a new, bigger fire station near Town Hall off State Route 87. Eventually, the town will probably want a new, fourth station up by the airport.
In the meantime, the consultant recommended the department add four new positions to handle administrative tasks — and buy several key pieces of equipment.
PSRG concluded Station 13, the newest station, out on Rim Club Drive is “in excellent condition.”
PSRG said new stations would keep firefighters safer, increase recruitment and retention of staff and might even reduce the number of calls in which it takes crews 9 or 10 minutes to arrive.
The consultant listed issues with the locations and conditions of both the Main Street and Rancho Road stations as reasons for their demolition and removal. Those issues included a lack of adequate living space for crews working 48-hour shifts, a lack of office space, problems related to cleaning engines and turnout suits and the hazards of backing the huge trucks into the firehouse.
Payson Fire Chief David Staub spent time with the Roundup walking through both the Main Street and Rim Club Drive (off of Highway 260) stations to delve into the consultant’s findings.
According to rough estimates from Staub, the two new fire stations could cost $5 million to $10 million each, perhaps twice the cost of patching up and refurbishing the existing metal structures.
“The Main Street and Rancho Road stations) are at the end of their life,” said Staub.
He used the example of an old car to explain the challenges. “The cost to repair ends up more than the cost of the vehicle,” said Staub.
With the Rancho Road station, it has always had leaks. The small metal structure lacks storage for personal protective clothing and living quarters are next to the heating and cooling equipment. It cost about $500,000 to build, just as the town was transitioning from a reliance on volunteer firefighters to a full-time, professional force.
The Rancho station has a drive-thru bay, which is safer and easier for firefighters than backing into the station.
“Phoenix firefighters have been crushed in back up,” said Staub of the danger from stations that do not have drive-thru bays.
Both stations are metal, Staub said. He explained the town wanted to save building costs when it chose the building material for the two stations.
In comparison, the station on Rim Club Drive has 9,000 square feet, two bays, six bunk rooms, several bathrooms and a large outdoor deck that overlooks the Mogollon Rim. Completed for $1.25 million, the station is made of stone and stucco. It has private sleeping quarters for each firefighter, a big kitchen, weight room and a roomy recreation room. The engine bays have drains in the floor and other attributes of a modern fire station. However, it doesn’t have enough space to base more than one engine company at the station. The money to build the station came from a $1.5 million bond initiative passed by voters in 2005. The town paid off that bond two years ago.
The Main Street station moved to its current location in the 1970s. Prior to that, the area had several trucks stored in shacks around town.
The Main Street station was built of metal, has offices crammed into conference rooms, semi-private, mixed-gender sleeping quarters and storage space that’s also used to decontaminate equipment. Despite many upgrades, it’s never been finished. It also requires engineers to back the big rigs into the bays.
The Main Street station has eight bays, some of which could be converted into offices and living space, but the town would then still be left with a 50-year-old metal building. Because the building backs up to a wall of granite, a redesign could not create drive-thru bays for the trucks, said Staub.
Because the Main Street station feeds onto a two-lane street with “a half a mile to the north or south” before the street feeds onto other community roads, it has issues with response times.
In comparison, “Station 12 is off the 87 and Station 13 is off of 260 — both highways,” said Staub.
Another issue with the Main Street station — it limits redevelopment plans for the area. Staub explained the central location of the fire station offers prime real estate for a keystone business, such as a brewery or pub.
The department continues to work up cost estimates for the council. The council will grapple with the study’s recommendations during a Dec. 7 work study.
The consultant’s recommended plan would build a new, two-engine-company fire station near town hall and shut down the Main Street and Rancho Road stations. Later, the town could add a third fire station up by the airport. This configuration would likely increase response times in some areas of town. However, it could reduce the number of long response times caused when the engine from any of the three existing stations is out on a call when a second call comes in. The more centrally located town hall station with two engine companies on hand would provide quicker backup response to most areas, said Staub.
The consultants will also work up cost estimates to upgrade rather than demolish the Rancho and Main Street stations.
Can the Consultants whip up a plan to repair Rumsey’s Taylor pool too as the kiddies support the Fire Dept and I Do Too but don’t leave them behind as our town grows . 🙏🤷♂️
