A couple is thanking the Payson Fire Department after firefighters recently recovered their American flag from a tree. Albert Townley said a gust of wind blew the flag into a tree sometime last week.
A neighbor of Townley, who lives on Birchwood Road, spotted the flag.
Unable to retrieve it himself due to health reasons, Townley called the fire department for help.
“It was so nice of them,” he said.
Townley said he has lived in the home for three years and he has flown the flag the entire time.
A veteran, Townley said it is important to him to fly a flag.
