The wife of a local firefighter was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday.
Janae Bramble was riding a motorcycle on eastbound State Route 260 about 12:30 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, her bike left the roadway and hit a guardrail.
She went down a 100 foot embankment near milepost 281 and landed among large boulders and logs, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
“The rider was wearing a helmet and protective suit but sustained massive internal trauma,” wrote Bart Graves, with DPS.
She was airlifted to a Scottsdale hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Janae was the wife of Payson Fire Battalion Chief Dan Bramble.
Clay Jeppsen, Janae’s cousin, set up a GoFuneMe page for the family.
“Danny was with Janae on the scene when she died and as a professional lifesaver and husband, he did all he could to revive her,” Jeppsen wrote. “Danny has saved many lives during his career as a firefighter, but he was unable to save the one that mattered most to him... because God needed her more. We are heartbroken at the loss of our sweet cousin, who was such a kind, bright light in everyone’s life. She was beautiful in every way. We want to help Danny and their three kiddos through this tragedy. We are hoping to cover funeral costs, money for activities of healing, the sudden loss of Janae’s income, and maybe a little extra for the kids’ college. Please donate what you can to help this fellow public safety family.”
To donate, visit https://gofund.me/712a64ed.
Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com
