As the smoke thickened around the school bus, the two teachers carefully covered each child’s nose and mouth with damp pieces of the cloth torn from the bus driver’s shirt.
As the flames drew closer, they prayed they would die of smoke inhalation.
“Can you imagine praying for that?” said teacher Mary Ludwig, tears in her eyes.
The scene was just one in a nightmare of scenes from the Netflix movie “Fire in Paradise,” which detailed how the 2018 Camp Fire ripped through the California foothill town — consuming most of the homes and killing 83 people before they could flee.
The Payson Fire Department showed both that movie and “Your Home Can Survive a Wildfire” during its Firewise day, May 7, hosted by the Sawmill Theatres.
“Fire in Paradise” shows the emotional toll an emergency such as the Camp Fire places on first responders.
Cal Fire firefighter Sean Norman narrated dash cam video of his race to save a couple and their dogs from the flaming front. His car revs as he screeches up to a house just seconds from the flames burning it to the ground. His voice on the video is sharp as he orders the couple and their two dogs into the car.
At the last minute, one dog jumps out, but Norman snaps to the couple to get in because they won’t make it otherwise.
Then Norman races back and forth between roaring fires until he drives through the wall of angry orange, yellow and red.
The audience gasped as the car burrowed into the tunnel of smoke and flames to barely emerge without being on fire on the other side, charred black from the fire.
Norman took the couple to safety, then choked up as he admitted, “I just couldn’t go back. I’d been back in four times.”
It wasn’t hard to understand. It broke his heart to choose between possibly saving more people and his life.
The rest of the movie had first responders and survivors to recount how the Camp Fire changed their lives forever.
Some survived under a blanket in a parking lot.
Others on a school bus.
Survivors and first responders provided videos of a scene from the end times, a sky so black the children didn’t believe it was 10 a.m. not 10 p.m., softball sized fire brands, endless showers of orange embers and flames engulfing entire trees.
After the terrifying visions, the second film offered hope — illustrating how brush clearing, home design and a good clean up can help a home — and a community — survive.
Payson Fire Chief David Staub said the key remains preparing now — not when the fire arrives.
“We can’t do anything to save your property if we’re saving you,” said Staub to the more than 30 people in the theater. ‘The only thing we can do is to make a plan.”
That plan includes packing a to-go bag with two weeks of supplies for all members of the family, even the four-legged ones. Agreeing on a meetup spot in case family members get separated during a wildfire evacuation. And a plan for all the escape routes away from the house.
“Drive them all until you know them as well as you know your favorite route,” said Staub.
Alan Mackay, from RIMWAT, asked members of the audience to sign up for a free property evaluation.
“Eventually, we hope to have crews come out and do mitigation,” he said.
The various Forest Service, firefighters and Firewise volunteers then passed out a pre-fire evacuation guide designed specifically for Rim Country.
The guide explains how to live in the Ready mode by cleaning and trimming vegetation and upgrading or building with ignition resistant materials, along with suggestions on what to pack in case of an evacuation.
After watching the movie, every audience member asked for the guide.
Outside the theater, residents mingled with Smokey Bear and Forest Service employees. They also chatted with Payson and Pine-Strawberry firefighters, members of the Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee and RIMWAT, a volunteer organization dedicated to getting every property assessed and cleared.
APS and Home Depot representatives said they’re working to protect Rim Country from the fate of Paradise by making electrical poles and wires in the forest less vulnerable and selling ignition resistant building materials.
Vickie Gault, who has lived in Payson since 2003, watched each movie, then stopped at each booth and picked up every bit of literature.
“I learned a lot,” she said as she held open her bag of pamphlets.
She signed up for an evaluation on how to locate help to remove brush. She has a heart condition and does her best, “but I have to pace,” she said.
The sense of urgency has permeated the community, with the Tonto Forest already in Stage 1 fire restrictions and wild winds.
Gault said the event has made her more confident that she can get prepared now.
Exactly what the Payson Fire Department hoped to accomplish — to ensure Payson never turns into ash and blackened foundations where neighborhoods once thrived. Mega-stores flattened like a pancake and massive pines in smolders.
In short, a town destroyed.
A place Dacia Williams never wants to see again after surviving for hours under a blanket in a Paradise parking lot with her children.
“My littlest, the other day, commented, “Mommy, I just want to go home. I just want to go home,’” said Williams. “And I said, ‘I get it, kiddo. I’m right there with you. All these people just want to go home — but ... I don’t want to see that road we drove out on. I think the visions of it looking like Armageddon ... Chico is now our home. All these people are now our home.”
