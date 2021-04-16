Katie Edelbrock grew up playing paintball. On Saturday, Edelbrock got to pass that tradition on to her 15-year-old son Chris, playing alongside him in several games of paintball at the Payson Multi-Event Center.
From the lack of paint on her, Edelbrock knew what she was doing, especially since she was vastly outnumbered by pre-teen boys.
The town sponsored the paintball tournament, bringing in staff from the Denver-based American Paintball Coliseum (APC) Saturday. From 8 a.m. to roughly 1 p.m., participants ran around the forest north of the event center where APC had set up 10-plus obstacles, shooting green colored paintballs at each other during 15-minute rounds. When hit, it left participants with white paint splotches.
The event was open to anyone over the age of 10 and the event was an enormous success with boys ages 12-15, said Lauren Moore and Courtney Spawn-Kort, with Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
“Some have been here all day,” Moore said, noting they just kept buying more paintballs to play.
APC brought with it all the equipment needed to play, which was covered by a $35 registration fee. That covered an all-day field pass. Players then bought paintballs as needed.
One father said he thought 500 paintballs was enough, but then bought 500 more because his family was having so much fun.
As players came off the course between rounds, they exchanged how they had got hit and who they were going after next round. Two boys were more than happy to point out all of their white marks — badges of honor.
Moore said 48 people pre-registered for the event and they had another 25 walk-ups.
Spawn-Kort said they initially planned to hold the event last year, but COVID postponed those plans.
She said staff came up with the idea after hearing about other communities holding similar events.
Given the interest level, Spawn-Kort said they would hold the event again next year.
“It is definitely an adrenaline rush sport,” said Spawn-Kort.
Edelbrock said she is so thankful APC and the town put the event on. With that, she loaded up her gun and headed out for another round.
