A day of art, historical re-enactments, vendors, the relaunch of the sawmill whistle, and a new crosswalk — all this and more are planned Oct. 4-6 at the Olde Main Street Days festival.
This community-organized festival is the first of many events planned by the Main Street Merchants Guild.
The sawmill whistle will sound for the first time in years at noon on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Saturday is the focus of the festival that includes music, cowboys and cowgirls on the street, Alice in Wonderland and friends, wood art and products.
Artists will show and sell their work, vendors will sell Olde Main Street Days T-shirts, hot dogs, children’s books, kids games, soy candles and goat milk products.
Locally grown produce, a roaming food wagon, train rides, six musical groups, kettle corn, face painting, adult and kids jewelry will also be available.
Participating merchants include The New Ewe, Rim Country Flowers, Main Street Mercantile, Day Spa, Serendipity on Main, and the Oxbow Saloon.
The Oxbow Saloon will have two gunfight re-enactments at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Oxbow will be open for food and drinks during the festival.
Local re-enactment groups will be walking up and down the street in period costume, together with musicians.
Later Saturday morning, artists and members of the community are invited to contribute to painting the new ADA-compliant, grant-funded crosswalk near 703 W. Main St.
The Town of Payson is one of only two towns in Arizona to receive a 2019 AARP Community Challenge quick action grant. It competed against 1,660 applications from nonprofits and government entities for grant funding.
Festival road closureMain Street will be closed to traffic between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. It will be open on Friday and Sunday.
ScheduleFriday, Oct. 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Look for parking on Frontier Street, at Community Presbyterian Church, Sawmill Crossing parking lot, and additional side streets.
