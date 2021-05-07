“The lack of snowmelt and the prospect of little rain this summer could very well result in early forest closures and no access to the creeks and lakes in Rim Country. Don’t wait to get out and enjoy fishing in our forests while you can.”
That was a suggestion I offered recently to readers. While I have been fishing the East Verde and Upper East Verde this year, I haven’t tried Tonto Creek or Upper Christopher Creek for several months. I decided to follow my advice and fish both creeks while conditions are probably as good as they are going to be through the summer on these creeks.
I had a great time, and plan on returning as often as I can while the water levels remain high enough that it isn’t tough on the trout.
Tonto Creek has multiple stocking points that anglers can choose from. While the Bear Flat section is only stocked every other week, it is more secluded than the section near Kohl’s Ranch and upstream to the hatchery. This upper section is stocked weekly and is where I generally fish.
Fish are stocked in the Kohl’s Ranch section of the creek on the south side of SR 260, as well as many of the pull-outs on FR 289 that heads north to the hatchery. Due to the narrow, curvy nature of the road, “No Parking” signage has been added near potentially high congestion areas to be sure that emergency vehicles will not be impeded.
The parking lot just across the one lane bridge is often crowded with cars, but these typically belong to hikers that have crossed the road to hike the Horton Creek trail. There are good fishing spots near the bridge along Tonto Creek that I often explore early in the day on the weekend, or on weekdays when the parking lot is less crowded.
At this writing, the Tonto Creek Hatchery is currently closed to the public, but they continue to stock Tonto Creek and other waters around the state. The large parking area just outside the hatchery property is close to the creek and is often one location stocked each week.
The fish are most often found in the deeper pools at the various stocking points along the creek. Remember that the daily limit is four trout per day.
Like Tonto Creek, Upper Christopher Creek is one of my favorite places to fish. It is stocked weekly as well, but it also supports healthy populations of wild rainbow and brown trout. These wild fish are generally much smaller than the stocked rainbow trout, but I have even more fun catching them. Often these wild fish will be in the four- to seven-inch range. I get pretty excited about a three-inch fish that attacks my fly, that I can then gently release back into the creek. It reassures me that the stream is healthy, and another generation of trout has made the creek their home.
Christopher Creek is flowing even clearer than Tonto Creek, so a stealthy approach to the stream is very important. I found a pool with several stocked trout in it and made a poor first cast from the tail of the hole that sent them all scattering for cover.
I knew it would take a while for them to feed again, so I fished a couple other pools and then returned about 30 minutes later; but this time from upstream. I was careful to hide my profile and let my offering drift down in the current. That approach was much more successful.
The wild trout can be found in pools too, but I more often find them in pocket water and runs at this time of the year. They may be tucked up against logs or rocks ready to flash out at a passing bug, or be in slightly deeper cuts in the fast water.
Since these wild trout that I am targeting are often small, I typically use flies in the size 14-20 range. Dry flies cast upstream with a small midge trailer fly work well. The same rig is also very effective when danced downstream through this pocket water. Sometimes a fish will try for the dry fly and miss, then grab the midge.
These wild fish are a real treasure, and unlike many streams with wild trout populations that are under catch-and-release regulations, you can keep both wild and stocked trout on Christopher Creek. By releasing the wild fish, you help assure future generations of wild trout for the stream.
Be sure to add Tonto and Christopher Creek to your list of streams to fish while the fishing is good and the forests are open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!