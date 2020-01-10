This is the fourth in a series about my fishing mentor, Uncle Bud, and how lessons I learned from him as a child continue to help me catch fish to this day.
French Creek was a favorite fishing spot of Uncle Bud. I don’t recall ever fishing French Creek with him, but he loved going there hoping to catch brown trout. It was bigger and deeper than Mill Creek, the stream near our home that no longer held brown trout.
He gave good directions to my dad to get us to his favorite spots and even suggested spinners for my dad and flies for me that might entice a brown trout or even a smallmouth bass that could be in one of the deeper pools.
One place he suggested was at a bridge that angled across French Creek. He noted a particular spot to look for a trout that might be along the right upstream bank visible from the bridge. He then shared an experience he had on that bridge with a friend that is classic Uncle Bud.
As he and his friend were standing on the bridge looking at the water and deciding where to fish, they noticed a nice trout by a pile of brush along the bank. The fish would rise regularly for a bug and return to the same holding spot waiting for the next bug to float down.
Well, one thing led to another and Uncle Bud’s friend challenged him to catch the trout from the bridge. Uncle Bud took off his wet fly Coachman, tied on a dry fly and made a couple false casts up and over the bridge to judge the distance to the trout.
The fly landed lightly on the water just upstream from the fish in the feeding lane that had been delivering bugs to the trout. Sure enough, the fish struck and Uncle Bud caught a nice brown trout from the bridge.
His friend laughed and asked what he would do now. Without a pause, Uncle Bud responded, “Well I caught the fish, now you climb down there and get it!”
Lesson learned:
Only fish from a bridge if you have someone willing to climb down and land any fish you catch.
Fishing from a bridge is generally not a good idea. Besides having to worry about cars, the distance to lift a fish out of the water makes catching the fish impractical.
This story reminds me of a Project Healing Waters incident on Green Valley Lake 2 that Ric Hinkie, Payson Flycasters Club co-president, witnesses. He was helping a veteran who was a very good caster, but was insistent on using an overhead cast instead of the roll cast that keeps the line in front of the caster. Hinkie cautioned him to be aware of the traffic behind him on Country Club Drive.
Within a couple casts, the veteran had the biggest catch of the day, a two ton pickup that quickly broke loose. Hinkie helped him re-rig and on the very next cast he caught and quickly released a somewhat smaller sedan.
Uncle Bud’s bridge catch and insistence on a friend retrieving the fish also reminds me of situations on Silver Creek, north of Show Low. When I go there during the catch-and-release season, it is not uncommon to see 20 or more fish in the 15- to 25-inch range.
Many of the spots to fish Silver Creek are from a high bank. Have a long-handled net with you so you can safely release the fish and be sure that it can swim away after a catch. There have been times I watched a very large trout rise within easy casting distance that I never make a try for.
The reason I don’t cast to these fish is what will happen after the hook-up. If there are overhanging branches or shoreline reeds that the fish will probably head to and tangle up in, I don’t cast. If the bank is too steep to net the fish, I don’t cast.
When you fish, it is important to not only plan how you intend to approach a particular fish or location and how you will make the perfect cast, but also where the fish will go after it grabs your fly and how you will get it to the net.
One of my reasons for sharing stories about Uncle Bud in this series is to remind you of times you spent with important people in your life that helped you down the path of enjoying the outdoors. The next step is to be sure we do not lose those stories, and you share them with your kids and grandkids.
