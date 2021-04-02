While new gear may not guarantee you a record-breaking catch, it may up your fishing game.
Stop by the Humane Society Thrift Store this Friday or Saturday for the first-ever semi annual fishing gear sale.
The Payson Flycasters are helping organize the sale of more than 40 tackle boxes worth of lures, rods and reels, spin and fly fishing items.
The sale will take place on the east side of the thrift store at 510 W. Main St.
Expert anglers will be on hand to help answer questions and help you pick out what you need.
The income from the Humane Society fishing sale goes to the society for animal care and adoptions and to helping local kids learn how to fly fish. Classes are held each spring and fall at Julia Randall Elementary and the middle school. Jim Strogen, 2019 Arizona Game and Fish Educator of the Year and a regular contributor to the Roundup and other conservation publications, teaches the classes. The sale is a cooperative venture with Payson Flycasters Club.
With your new gear in hand, sign up for the April 10 fly fishing class hosted at Green Valley Park by Strogen.
There are only a few slots left. Sign up at www.paysonrimcountry.com.
“The ‘hot season’ of crappie and sunfishing is soon upon us, as is the continued stocking of Green Valley Lakes with trout and soon, the stocking of local streams,” said Ric Hinkie and Tom Herman, presidents of Payson Flycasters.
For more information on fly fishing, go to www.paysonflycasters.org.
