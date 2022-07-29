Fishing for trout gets tougher as the water temperature warms up. In Woods Canyon Lake and Willow Springs Lake, it is important to fish deep, where the fish are seeking cooler temperatures.

While there are trout stocked in Green Valley Lakes every year, they are only stocked mid-October through mid-May because the lake temperature gets too warm for trout during the summer. I have seen families geared for trout with PowerBait at this time of the year, who leave the lake without a bite. If they had instead targeted bluegills or crappies with mealworms or worms, they would likely have had a much more enjoyable day of fishing.

