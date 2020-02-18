A five-vehicle accident in the middle of Payson forced the closure of southbound Highway 87 Sunday afternoon.
The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at Malibu and Highway 87, according to a Payson Fire Department battalion chief.
The details of the accident were still unknown as of press time, but it appears it involved a truck pulling a trailer.
Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer was off Monday and would not provide any information about the accident or have a member of his staff contact the Roundup.
According to Payson Fire, they treated seven patients, five of which were taken to Banner Payson Medical Center. There were no life-threatening injuries.
The southbound lanes of 87 reopened around 5 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Also on Sunday, Payson Fire responded to a Jeep rollover on Doll Baby Ranch Road.
There were four people in the Jeep, two of which were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Payson Fire.
