To celebrate Flag Day, the Payson Lions Club put up flags along the highways in Payson.
The response surprised the club.
“We heard so many great comments on how people just really loved all those flags that we want to start doing it every major holiday and increase flags posted in front of businesses on (Highways) 87 and 260,” said Pam Weeks, a member of the club.
So the club put up flags for the Fourth of July and then launched a sponsor a flag program.
“We would like to eventually see every vertical rail have a flag on it,” said Pam Weeks, a member of the organization.
To sponsor a flag, the club seeks $35 a year to place a flag “on Highway 87 or one in front of your favorite business,” said Weeks.
For more information, contact Weeks at pamz3boyz@aol.com.
