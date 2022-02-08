Have you ever wanted to learn how to fly fish? Or perhaps you would like to learn how to tie artificial flies that will catch fish. I had my first fly fishing lesson when I was 10 years old, and soon after that lesson, my uncle put me behind his tying vise and I tied my first fly. It was quite a thrill to catch a trout with a fly that I tied.
If this sounds interesting to you, the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department offers classes throughout the year on fly fishing and fly tying that are taught by members of the Payson Flycasters Club / Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited (PFC/GTTU).
The next offering will be a series of four beginners fly tying sessions on Feb. 16, 23 and March 2 and 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants in these Wednesday classes will look at the actual bugs that fly fishers try to imitate during the first session, and then tie some basic fly patterns. Each of the four classes will build on the previous session as you learn to tie new fly patterns. After the fourth class, participants will leave with several flies that will work well for bluegills, crappies, trout, and bass in Green Valley lake as well as the Rim Country lakes and streams.
No experience is necessary, and all of the equipment and supplies are provided to participants in the class. It is a lot of fun tying flies, and I am sure you will remember the fish that grabbed the first fly you tied. That same satisfaction happens every time I put on a fly that I tied and a fish takes it.
Maybe you are not interested in tying flies, but you want to learn what fly fishing is all about. Our next fly fishing class on Saturday, April 16 will get you started, and most participants actually catch several fish on a fly rod by the end of the class.
The class is divided into two sessions. The morning session provides information on the most effective artificial flies for our lakes and streams, plus a look at the real aquatic flies that fly fishers try to imitate with their artificial flies, important fly fishing knots, how fly rod outfits work, and how it is possible to cast an essentially weightless fly 40 or more feet effortlessly. We will also delve into the equipment that fly fishers use. This helps participants know what they truly need and what they really don’t need. It also helps them know what would be good to buy at a yard sale, and what you should buy new.
The afternoon session applies what was discussed in the morning session and provides time to try your hand at fly fishing. Participants will practice various casts that are demonstrated for them, and will have the opportunity to catch fish. Some participants prefer to work on improving their casts instead of focusing on catching fish, so PFC/GTTU members are on hand to help coach those folks that want to fish as well as those interested in improving their casting technique. Your coach will be happy to help you with what you want to work on during the afternoon session.
The fly fishing class usually has a mix of folks that have never fly fished, others that haven’t done it for quite a while, and some folks that have fly fished before, but are interested in improving their skills and knowledge about local fishing areas. Fly rods, flies and any other fishing equipment you will need will be provided. If you have a fly rod, you are welcome to bring it.
You can sign up at the Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office on the south side of Green Valley lake, or register online at paysonrimcountry.com and click on the adult programs tab and look for the fly fishing program that you are interested in attending. I will teach both the fly tying and the fly fishing classes with help from PFC/GTTU friends. If either of these activities sound like fun to you, I hope you will join us.
