To celebrate Firewise Week, the Forest Park Homeowners Association rented a dumpster for residents to toss clippings and brush.
The community has worked hard to follow the Firewise guidelines of the National Fire Protection Association. The effort has paid off, NFPA recognizes Forest Park as a National Firewise Community.
In order to qualify, residents must form a board to keep efforts on track. The board must then write a plan to address the wildfire risks of the community. Next, the board must host outreach events to explain what it takes to keep the neighborhood Firewise.
Forest Park resident Dave Golembewski helped facilitate renting the dumpster.
He said the cleanup event is going well.
“This was the first Firewise Week so we are green at the HOA organization,” he said, “but the dumpster is almost full and we may do another one.”
He estimated about 40 out of the 140 homeowners in the area participated in the yard cleanup.
“We didn’t get the message out quick enough, but we’ll catch more on the second round,” he said.
Residents threw pine needles, leaves, trees and shrub trimmings into the dumpster.
May is Fire Awareness Month.
