If you hear the buzz of chain saws and the hum of heavy machinery along Payson’s perimeters, it’s just the Forest Service trying to save us all.
The last time the fuel breaks around Payson had any maintenance was three years ago.
The first treatment was in 2004. Back then, the Forest Service piled up the brush and waited for just the right moment to burn it.
But a lot has changed. No longer does the Forest Service burn brush piles to get rid of the biomass. Instead, machines masticate the small piñon pine, juniper, scrub oak, and manzanita overgrowth to then spread as mulch.
“It shelters grasses from ungulates (cows and elk) so it has a better chance to establish and increase the seed bank,” said Andy Nordquist from the Tonto Forest Fuels Management Program.
The Forest Service measures the live and dead fuel moistures, which indicate the mulch traps moisture in the soil.
Mastication is a fairly new practice in the area but is the best tool currently available to replicate how fires would have moved across the landscape and removed brush and small trees.
“People wonder why we don’t pile anymore,” said Nordquist.
The answer lies in understanding the environment around Payson.
“We’re in a transition zone,” said Nordquist.
Rim Country starts in Tonto Basin at an elevation of 2,200 feet but rises to 5,000 feet in Payson within a few miles. Saguaro love Tonto Basin, but freezing temperatures limit their range. The ponderosa need the moisture from the snows and heavier rainfall on the Rim. In between lies a piñon pine and juniper tree environment, with Payson in the middle of this transition zone, said Nordquist.
P-J, as fire officials call it, contains extremely volatile fuels such as manzanita. Moreover, it has little commercial value. This makes getting rid of all the biomass generated from thinning projects quite the problem.
“We still have piles,” said Nordquist. “They are such a challenge. Some are 12 to 15 years old.”
The issue lies in waiting for the perfect weather to burn the piles without the risk of starting a destructive fire.
“The burn windows for piles are very narrow,” said Nordquist.
His department uses software to analyze the weather conditions, humidity levels, and the moisture content of the fuel to determine just the right time to burn.
“On the drier, warmer side of these conditions it requires more people and equipment to successfully accomplish the burn,” said Nordquist.
Several factors affect the burn window in Rim Country. The fuels must be dry enough to ignite – but not so dry the fires will get out of control.
The monsoon doesn’t provide conditions safe enough to burn. The weeks prior to the monsoon have the highest risk for wildfire. High winds, low humidity, and dry fuels have supported large fires that have burned millions of acres in Arizona. No silviculturist would prescribe burning piles in that kind weather.
Besides, “we often are still in fire restrictions,” said Nordquist.
Now and then a window of safe burning conditions opens once the monsoon rains start, but even that is iffy, said Nordquist. Monsoon storms have inconsistent moisture. It’s hard to predict where and how much precipitation will drop. When burn piles cover acres, this difference in moisture levels makes starting piles on fire too much of a risk.
“Pile burning works best when there is consistent snow cover on the ground,” said Nordquist. “In Rim Country our snow is usually proceeded by rain which soaks into the fuels in the piles and makes them almost impossible to burn. Additionally, snow doesn’t usually last more than a few days, so the fire starts to creep through the pine needles and requires long term patrolling to ensure it stays in the unit.”
In the spring, winds often make prescribed burns challenging.
“It is safer and more efficient in the long run to lop-and-scatter the maintenance units and allow the slash to decompose than it is to cut and pile it over and over again and then find another ideal burn window to successfully burn the piles,” said Nordquist.
The key to controlling the fuels lies in reducing the intensity of fires so they don’t burn so hot and intense.
“You’re going to have fire,” said Jerry Nicholls, timber contracting officer (trainee) for the Tonto National Forest. “But if you can keep it from destroying the forest ... that is the ultimate goal.”
Nicholls and Nordquist work hand in hand to reduce the risk from wildfire.
Nicholls oversees timber sales, also a part of the Tonto National Forest. Currently, he is working on a forest restoration project near the Ponderosa Campground.
“There is a lot of communication between silviculture, fuels/fire and timber,” said Nicholls. “Timber has to leave the fuels/fire shop ‘good’ for their future prescription burning plans.”
To leave the ponderosa forest in a state that can handle fire, the Forest Service thins the forest and turns the biomass into mulch to keep a fire from burning out of control from human or natural caused fires.
Moreover, the Forest Service wants to eventually make greater use of deliberately set prescription fires during the cool, damp months to control the new saplings and brush that grow into the ladder fuels that create devastating crown fires.
But in Payson’s buffer zone, the Forest Service will lean on mastication to manipulate ladder fuels into a configuration that is less likely to support crown fire in the wildland-urban interface. Mastication also reduces complaints from the smoke generated by burning piles, but that isn’t the primary reason the fuels department now uses mastication instead of burn piles.
“We refer to our shop as fuels management,” said Nordquist. “All our mastication treatments follow a prescription formulated by the district silviculturist and are on three-year maintenance cycle in the brush fuel types.”
So listen for those chain saws and heavy equipment. They may well save Payson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!