payson ranger (copy)

The Payson Ranger Station is open only a few days this May.

 Susan Blake/Forest Service

After closing its doors April 10 because of staffing issues, the Payson Ranger District Visitor Center has reopened on a very limited basis.

The visitor center will be open the following days in May: Monday, May 8; Wednesday, May 17; Wednesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 31.

