Forest Service visitor center open several days in May May 3, 2023 After closing its doors April 10 because of staffing issues, the Payson Ranger District Visitor Center has reopened on a very limited basis.The visitor center will be open the following days in May: Monday, May 8; Wednesday, May 17; Wednesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 31.It will be open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for lunch. Passes and permits will be available between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. 