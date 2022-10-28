Gary Morris, Pine-Strawberry’s retired fire chief, worked in urban and rural fire departments during his decades long career.
He knows what resources fire departments need. In urban areas, fire departments have stations every few blocks and enough staff to arrive at an emergency quickly. When minutes matter, lives are saved.
Rural fire districts simply can’t provide the same service.
“A medical emergency ... involves a minimum of three hours or so on response, onsite treatment, transport to Payson or other regional hospitals, and return to the fire district,” said Morris. “In some cases, off duty paramedics and firefighters are recalled to duty to staff fire trucks during this period ... (the budget is) “very tight with no fat.”
Until now, “there was no practicable means for a fire district to recover the financial cost involved in these events ... but today, there will be a means to recover costs with the passage of Proposition 310,” said Morris.
Proposition 310 seeks to address that by adding a sales tax for the next decade.
This sales tax would equalize the way PSFD gets reimbursed from the state. Currently, funding for all Rim Country rural fire districts comes from the property taxes from residents in the fire districts’ taxing area. If Proposition 310 passes, most of the sales tax collected will come from urban areas.
During Morris’ time as the P-S fire chief, he found “much of the fire district services went to out-of-towners from the Valley and elsewhere around the state.”
Chief Bob Lockhart from Christopher Kohl’s and Chief Morrey Morris from Hellsgate have statistics that back up what Gary Morris found. During camping season, Hellsgate finds most medical calls come from campers in the forest as summer visitation swells.
Gary Morris hopes voters in Arizona understand that if they would like help when they are in need in rural areas, they vote for Proposition 310.
“The proposition takes one dime out of every $100 spent on purchases and passes it on to a fire district account at the state. From there, a proportional formula distributes money to fire districts around Arizona. These funds will be used to improve overall services and certainly recovers lost overtime cost. And, for the most part, someone else besides fire district residents are paying the cost,” said Gary Morris.
Opponents of the measure include the Goldwater Institute, Arizona Free Enterprise Club and the Republican Party of Arizona, according to Ballotpedia.org.
According to the Arizona Free Enterprise Club: “If enacted, all Arizona taxpayers would be forced to subsidize 1.5 million other Arizona taxpayers despite already paying taxes for fire and emergency services in their own communities. This is not only redistributive, but it’s unfair. And that’s not the only problem. This policy is essentially a bailout for fire districts who have recklessly and wastefully spent taxpayer money. Having Arizona’s taxpayers indiscriminately subsidize districts that are not good stewards of taxpayer money is a perverse incentive.”
