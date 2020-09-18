A retired Associated Press photographer is celebrating two wins at the Northern Gila County Fair photo contest.
Jeffrey Robbins took first in wildlife and nature for photos he submitted of butterflies as well as Best in Show. Robbins spotted the butterflies on a fuchsia zinnia in his front yard recently.
Robbins said the vertical and horizontal images were his favorites.
“I’ve been a photographer all my life, but this is the first time I entered a contest and won best in show,” he said.
Robbins started taking photographs in college when a friend lent him a camera. He made a photo of a traffic accident with a car resting on the guy wire of a telephone pole.
“My friend said to take it to the local paper, so I did. I sold it for $15 and decided then that this was what I wanted to do for a career.”
At 19, he became the youngest staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times.
After a few years and some schooling, he applied to the Associated Press in Los Angeles and was hired.
“I was an AP photographer for almost 30 years, working all over the world with living stints in Thailand and Costa Rica before coming to Phoenix and opening the AP local photo bureau.”
He retired to Payson exactly 20 years ago.
“With the virus keeping all of us on a low profile, I decided to pick up my digital camera again and make some pictures instead of using my cellphone.”
Horizontal won best in show. Both won first place in wildlife and nature.
