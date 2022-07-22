gary morris

After 800 miles and 81 days on the trail, Gary Morris, 75, has completed the Arizona Trail.

 Provided photo

Adventurer Gary Morris, 75, has completed the 800-mile-long Arizona Trail. A Strawberry resident and retired Pine-Strawberry Fire Department chief, Morris is an outdoorsman to his core and continues to add miles to his pedometer.

About 100 people have completed the Arizona Trail every year since 2015, as they only completed it in 2011. With less than 7% of those finishers being over 69 years of age, Morris is in an elite group.

