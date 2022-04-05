Don’t plan on visiting Fossil Creek this summer, it remains closed since the Backbone Fire burned up the canyon last year.
“The reason it is closed is for safety reasons,” said Alex Schleuter, deputy district ranger for the Red Rock Ranger Station on the Coconino National Forest.
It’s the flash flooding and debris flows that worry the Forest Service, which all depend on the condition of the soil, said Schleuter.
“We’ll soon do soil monitoring to see how the soil is recuperating (from the fire),” he said.
Fossil Creek draws so many visitors between April 1 and Oct. 1 the Forest Service required visitors to buy a permit to drive or hike to the river that’s been designated a wild and scenic river by the federal government. For years, the guaranteed flow of water provided Phoenix with its first electrical power. Then APS decommissioned the power plant in the early 2000s and the Forest Service returned the flow of crystal-clear water to the creek. Soon, travertine pools formed. Native fish were reintroduced to an area that looked like a tropical paradise.
No one knows yet the damage to the creek from the mud and debris flows, but the Forest Service must find out if the soil will absorb water or continue to have it roll off because it’s hydrophobic.
Soil becomes hydrophobic when the fire burns so hot it creates a barrier to absorption. If a monsoon storm dumps an inch of rain in an hour, the hydrophobic soil allows it to roll off easier. The increased flow collects dirt, ash, brush and even trees to create a wall of debris and water that can kill.
Another concern, debris dams.
“Stuff flows into the creeks and flows,” said Schleuter, so the Forest Service “will work with a drone operator in the next few weeks to try to identify (debris dams) from there.”
Schleuter said since most visitors to Fossil Creek spend their time in the river, “the concern is significant” for safety.
It’s not an unjustified fear. In 2017, Rim Country experienced the death of 10 people from a flash flood. A monsoon deluge on the Highline Fire scar upriver from the Water Wheel recreation area on the East Verde River created a debris flow that killed a family as they played in the river.
“When people go to recreate in the waterway, we have to balance safety with access,” said Schleuter.
So far, the Forest Service has not put a firm end date on the Fossil Creek closure. As of now, the closure order expires at the end of this year.
“But that could be rescinded,” said Schleuter.
That means if things aren’t safe enough by December, the Forest Service will continue to keep Fossil Creek closed. If things improve, it could be lifted earlier.
Schleuter said that Fossil Creek “might be closed through this monsoon season.”
For more information, visit the Coconino Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/coconino/ or call the Fossil Creek hotline at 928-226-4611.
