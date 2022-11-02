Sycamore Canyon reopen as well
After nearly a year and a half, the Fossil Creek recreation area has reopened to the public.
The recreation area, one of the state’s most popular get-aways has been shut down ever since the summer of 2021, when the Backbone Fire seared the canyon slopes. It reopened Nov. 3.
Besides Fossil Creek, Sycamore Canyon has reopened as well.
All Fossil Creek sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area, are open except for the Dixon Lewis Trail (formerly known as the Waterfall Trail). This trail is expected to reopen later this month when repairs are complete.
“This area is special to a great many people and we appreciate the public’s patience while it recovers,” said Deputy District Ranger Alex Schlueter. “That recovery continues for both Fossil Creek and Sycamore Canyon, but we are excited to welcome visitors back.”
The 16-month closure was necessary to allow the landscape to recover from both fire and monsoonal damage. Road and infrastructure repair were conducted during the closure period to ensure visitor safety.
The area’s continued recovery also means that a future closure is likely during the 2023 monsoon season (June through October) for public safety. Because vegetation in the area has not fully grown back since the fire, there is a greater risk of flash flooding and debris dams, especially during heavy precipitation.
Additionally, Fossil Creek will likely close temporarily in early 2023 to complete resurfacing of Forest Road 708.
Permits are not currently required to visit the Fossil Creek area, but permits will be required beginning April 1, 2023. Permits will be available for purchase beginning March 1, 2023 via Recreation.gov. During the summer months, anywhere from 60,000 to 90,000 visitors normally flock to the riparian area.
Recreationists interested in purchasing permits for the 2023 season can subscribe to emails from the Coconino National Forest or visit the Coconino NF website to remain up-to-date on permit information and check for unexpected changes in conditions or closures.
Recreationists seeking to explore Fossil Creek are reminded to pack out all trash, stick to developed recreation areas, and abide by all posted signage showing restrictions or closures. It is also important to note that camping is only allowed downstream of Fossil Creek Bridge and upstream of the historic dam site in the backcountry. Camping is not allowed within the permit area during the permit season.
The roughly 90 minute drive from Payson to Fossil Creek includes a climb to the top of the Rim past Pine on 260, then taking the highway turnoff down into the Verde Valley. The bumpy, 15-mile-long dirt road to the creek turns off from the highway just before you get to Camp Verde.
The road delivers you to the 17-mile-long run of the creek from its origins in a series of 60 springs in a remote canyon to its juncture with the Verde River. The federal government designated the creek as a “wild and scenic” river in 2009.
Water gushes from a series of springs at the head of Fossil Creek at a consistent 70 degrees, then runs down through a narrow canyon to create a spectacular series of waterfalls, spillovers and swimming holes. Unknown for a century as the state developed because Arizona Public Service diverted all the water to run a hydro-electric power plant, the decommissioning of the plant and the return of the water to the creek bed in 2005 instantly created one of the most remarkable recreational spots.
Only three other travertine-dominated streams exist in North America — all protected in national parks. That includes Havasupi and a stretch of the Little Colorado River in the Grand Canyon and Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone. The water gushing from the spring fell as rain and snow atop the Rim thousands of years ago. It emerged saturated with calcium carbonate from the limestone under 150 times the atmospheric pressure. As a result, the water deposits about 10 tons of calcium carbonate along the stream bed every day, building intricate, drip-castle check dams that create safe havens for aquatic creatures and plants. The springs at the headwaters of the creek produce a consistent flow of 40 to 52 cubic feet per second, twice the flow of any other spring in Rim Country.
The travertine has coated every rock and root along the creek. This accounts for the lack of mud on the bottom along most of the creek – together with the tinged, crystal clear water.
