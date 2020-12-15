The Holbrook Pyle Foundation will see a direct benefit from its $15,000 donation to Aspire Arizona Foundation — local students gaining a college education.
Nan Pyle, who spent most of her adult life in Payson, founded the Holbrook Pyle Foundation. She used much of her inheritance for the good of the community, such as the hospital, library and founding the town’s first kindergarten.
“Nan’s passion for education and in her hometown, reflects in the mission of Aspire Arizona Foundation,” said Paul Brocker, board president.
AAF, founded in 2016, provides college level dual-credit classes to high school students by covering tuition for classes through the Payson campus of Eastern Arizona College.
This fall, Aspire paid for 103 students to complete 176 courses, allowing students to earn both high school and college credit.
Through the years, the Holbrook Pyle Foundation has donated $50,000 to Aspire, which helped to cover tuition for more than 400 students.
This most recent donation by the Holbrook Pyle Foundation will cover most of the tuition needs for the spring semester.
“Aspire Arizona Foundation is currently fundraising now to supplement the Holbrook Pyle Foundation gift for the spring classes and to assure that the dual-credit program continues for the 2021-22 school year,” said Brocker.
Aspire hopes to raise $50,000 this year.
“Community members who wish to help our Payson students can invest in the next generation and the future of Payson,” Brocker said. “Join us in making a college education accessible, affordable and attainable for all Payson students. Because ... Education. Elevates. Everyone!”
How to donate:
Mail tax-deductible donations to Aspire Arizona Foundation, 308 Aero Drive, Payson AZ 85541.
Visit www.aspirearizona.com to learn more about Aspire Arizona Foundation scholars.
