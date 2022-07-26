Payson residents have four choices to pick from for mayor: current Mayor Tom Morrissey, current Vice-Mayor Chris Higgins and challengers Doug Laird and Jeremy Ruff.
The four have varying histories in Rim Country from longtime and locally raised business owners to retirees impassioned about politics.
Each says they care deeply about Payson and each brings a unique perspective.
Voters on Aug. 2 might find it helpful to understand who these candidates are so they can narrow the field to one — for if no one candidate has a clear majority, the two candidates with the highest percentage of votes will face a run-off in November.
The mayor is chosen every two years compared to every four for a council member.
The mayor runs the council meetings. The position used to allow the mayor to oversee the recruitment and nomination of town board and committee members, but the current council voted to change the town code. Now the full council can recruit and nominate board and committee members as well as the mayor. As always, the full council must vote to approve nominees.
Tom Morrissey
This will be the current mayor’s third try for the seat.
Morrissey has a long history in politics and public service.
After growing up in Brooklyn, he joined the army at 19, then joined a band after he left the service. His career got serious when he worked for the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Economic Security.
His career took a turn toward politics when he became the chair of the Republican Party.
After Morrissey retired to Payson, he was recruited to run for mayor. He has served since 2018.
Morrissey’s two terms have seen the town embroiled in legal battles with a local nonprofit and passing a historic Firewise code for the town. His tenure has also seen a sharp uptick in capital improvement projects from streets to upgrading access to town amenities and the launch of a homeless warming shelter.
His No. 1 priority remains protecting the town, its residents, and its water supply from catastrophic wildfire.
“When I came into office, I prioritized. The very first thing was to do something about the forest,” he said.
He created a partnership with Senator Kyrsten Sinema to bring infrastructure funds into the area to improve forest thinning and roads.
“There are fire breaks being created to mitigate the possibility of a catastrophic fire” especially around the C.C. Cragin reservoir,” he said.
Morrissey hopes to hold on to his seat for another term to add to his list of projects.
“My priority now is securing our schools,” he said at one debate. “There is no greater priority than protecting our children and the teachers that teach them.”
Chris Higgins
Higgins has served on the Payson council for eight years. He’s worked under three different mayors, met a ton of community members, and learned a lot, he’s told audiences at debates.
He hopes to take this experience and use it as mayor.
Higgins and his wife Maria have lived in Rim Country for the past 23 years. They have eight children between them and have immersed themselves in Rim Country through their children, owning a café and running local radio stations.
“Over the years I’ve found… the thing I love the most about Payson is the community,” said Higgins. “The people in the community… the people that came before us to have stuff built and the community that we live in… and part of that in being a community is working together.”
He advocates for employees with his support for workforce housing.
“So that is a major need, but from what I’ve seen, it will be very hard for the town, and I don’t think it is really possible for the town to fix that on its own,” he said.
He agrees firewising is a top priority and voted for the new Firewise code while on council.
Higgins believes if the town collaborates with other agencies, it can solve more problems than if it does everything on its own.
His philosophy is: “Focus on getting things done and working together to get things done… that’s how we’re going to continue to get things done here in Payson.”
Doug Laird
Laird has roots in Payson. He graduated from Payson High School after moving to town his senior year of high school. His parents remained in Payson as he tried out various careers outside of town. After a stint as a police officer, Laird had a couple of jobs with heavy equipment manufacturers before staying with John Deere for more than two decades.
“In 25 years (with John Deere) I learned much about myself. I learned much about business. I learned how to pull people together. I had engineering departments. We had to pull together marketing departments. We had to pull together advertising,” he said of the skills he offers the mayor’s office.
Then Laird’s career ended when he moved back to Payson after his father died in 2017. Laird realized his mother needed his help. He spent three years caring for her before she too died.
During that time, he impressed locals who spent months convincing Laird to run for mayor.
“And so, I am not your standard politician. I have never coveted holding an office,” he told an audience at a mayor’s debate.
He prefers to call himself a businessman who plans to straighten up town politics.
“I came in here because I believe what I can bring to the table is going to stabilize the community, make it a better community, and it will be operated as a business and that’s the only thing I know how to do is operate it as a business with profit and loss, making sure that it’s not run as a bureaucracy, and making this town the gem that I know exists and I know it can be going forward,” he said.
Laird is running in a block with incumbent council member Jim Ferris and council candidate Steve Otto.
The three have very similar platforms seeking transparency and accountability by opening meetings, grants, budget and contract negotiations to the public. Laird also supports a forensic audit of the town.
Jeremy Ruff
Ruff has deep roots in Payson coming up from his birthplace in Phoenix until he moved to the town in time to attend the pre-school at the Presbyterian Church.
“Then went to high school here, met my wife Melissa who is here. She’s grown up here her whole life also,” he said.
The Ruff family has four children. Ruff owns a local roofing business.
“I’ve opened a business here, 15 years ago when I was 20 years old. I was the youngest contractor in Arizona and still am,” he said.
Ruff has concerns for the working man in Payson.
“Having grown up here ourselves and having kids here and also running a business…we need Payson to be running really well for us to make it here,” he said. “(But) it’s getting harder and harder for young people to live up in Payson.”
His No. 1 priority for the town is to figure out how to provide more housing that the average working person can afford.
Like many parents, he would love to have his kids stay in Payson. With the way the housing market is progressing, however, he despairs they will have no place to live.
“Right now, there is no opportunity for young people to be retained and stay in Payson. They have to go away to other places because there’s nothing to rent,” he told a debate audience.
He hears how this hurts local businesses, the lifeblood of the town.
The hospital can’t find employees, while “small businesses… can’t find enough people to keep the dining room at McDonald’s open half the time.”
“When our services for living here get cut, we all suffer and we don’t really notice until it starts happening like Urgent Care has limited hours right now and how would you like if you’d like to go to your doctor and he’s open two days a week because he can’t find enough staff,” said Ruff. “So that’s my No. 1 priority is to get workforce housing going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!