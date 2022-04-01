For me it’s not spring fever, it’s hike-itis.
Around about the time of the vernal equinox when the day and night balance, I plan a hike — I never fail. Must be the birdsong in the air or the promise of bright patches of wildflowers or streams full of melting snow or the air touched with just the right warmth.
Whatever the reason, I stuff a backpack with a charcuterie board’s worth of goodies, toss in a bottle of vino for good measure and make sure everyone has lots of water. Then we head out to see what spring has in store.
What’s such a blessing about Payson is in just a few minutes, there’s access to world class hiking close to town. Or for more of an adventure, take a drive up the Rim. That 2,000-foot face collects water in all sorts of places that trickle out to create hidden valleys to explore.
Below are four of my favorite spring hikes.
Granite Dells
The Dells remain Payson’s best-kept secret, crisscrossed by hiking trails with the Monument Peak, Boulder Creek, Cypress Creek and the Boulder Loop trails.
The trails meander near the communities off Granite Dells Road, Phoenix Street and The Knolls housing development.
The moderate elevation-change hiking trails wander through stands of ponderosa pines and along the banks of streams. Sculpted granite boulders peek out from around trees and invite the hiker to climb and explore.
The trails are so close to town, it’s easy to go on a hike, then head over to one of the town’s many eating establishments to fill up and look at cell phone shots.
Directions from Payson:
From the 87/260 interchange, go east toward Star Valley.
At East Granite Dells Road, make a right. Continue down Granite Dells Road as it turns into a dirt road . The parking lot to the entrance of the Boulder Creek Trailhead is to the left. Boulder Creek trail connects the hiker to numerous trails within the Granite Dells recreation area.
Clover Creek
Clover Creek isn’t a fitness hike, but it restores the soul — and dogs are allowed.
It’s a meandering hike along a pristinely clear alpine stream tucked up under the Rim above Pine. During the spring, melting snow fills the creek with crystal clear water.
If a hiker wants to adventure a long way down the stream, the trail requires some rock hopping at points.
Other parts of the hike allow the hiker to gambol along a meadow that rolls around the stream. The green of the water plants burst through the water, enticing photographers with unique images.
Huge old growth yellow bellied ponderosas line the trail. Wildlife including elk, flycatchers and little minnows in the water add to the magic of this hike.
Directions from Payson:
Take 87 north/260 east toward Pine. Up on the Rim at mile marker 285, make a left. A small parking lot with Forest Service signs sits at the entrance to Forest Road 142. Drive about a half mile (set the odometer to .5) to an unmarked road to the right. A sign that says “No Trailers — Dead End.” Make a sharp right. Continue on the unmarked road for a little over a half a mile until it dead-ends at the trailhead. A brown fence with a cattle guard and a sign explaining the restoration area identifies the parking lot. Go around and through the gate with the sign “Closed to All Vehicles.” Follow the old forest road to the ruins of a bridge. Keep to the left to follow the creek as far as you’d like.
Pine Trailhead
The Highline and the Arizona Trail overlap for miles around the Pine Trailhead. The Highline is a National Recreation Trail, while the AZT is a National Scenic Trail. Hikers have numerous choices to pick from when they arrive at the well-marked parking lot with pit toilets.
Whichever trail, they end up turning into a magical world of single-track trail through a thinned forest restored to some measure of its ancient balance. The thinning projects create meadows for wildlife and wildflowers. The trails meander by trees that provide shade and boulders to take a water break. Up higher, views that reach down to Four Peaks and up to the Mazatzals take your breath away.
In even the driest spring, white and yellow daisies, along with a fragile, lavender poppy-shaped flower, show up next to the trail. In other areas, the bright orange flare of Indian paintbrush catches the eye.
Once finished with a hike, Pine and Strawberry both have renowned eating and drinking spots to enjoy.
How to get to the Pine Trailhead:
From Payson, take Hwy. 87/260 north toward Pine. Before reaching the town, look for the Pine Trailhead sign on the right. An asphalt road leads to a parking lot with a toilet and trail signs. Pick one of many trails.
City Creek
If you are looking for a trail that is generally empty, consider heading down Main Street to the City Creek trailhead, near the Doll Baby Ranch. It crosses a seasonal creek and heads back into the mountains.
After parking at the well marked City Creek trailhead, cross the road and head south a short distance to an opening in the fence line, which marks the entrance. There is a large, yellow sign at the entrance warning that the area was damaged by a wildfire and to be aware of loose rocks, falling trees and flash floods.
Continue to City Creek and after boulder hopping across the creek, follow the narrow trail up along the side of the ridge. The trail gradually climbs. And climbs.
In the spring there were clusters of yellow ragwort, pale purple thistles, white flowers that looked like daises, paper-thin white buds on mariposa lilies and grape colored wild hyacinths.
The Mazatzal Divide Trail continues about 5.75 miles where it intersects with the Arizona Trail. We knew we didn’t have the daylight or the stamina to reach the Arizona Trail, so we settled on hiking two miles and turning around.
Connie Cockrell, with the Payson Packers, wrote that their group generally hikes 2.4 miles to the top of a ridge where there are awesome 360-degree views.
To reach the trailhead, head west on Main Street, which turns into Doll Baby Road. Drive about 7.5 miles to the City Creek trailhead. Parts of Doll Baby Road are unpaved and a high clearance vehicle is recommended.
