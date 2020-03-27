Subscribers will see a special treat delivered with their newspapers starting today.
For the third year, the Payson Roundup has published a 100-page photo book that highlights the beauty of Rim Country.
This year, we have selected the work of local resident Craig Miller, better known as DJ Craig.
Craig has spent years capturing the people, wildlife, events and scenery that make this area so special.
Not a day goes by that Craig is not out scouting for the beautiful as well as the bizarre. You might have seen him at Green Valley Park photographing eagles as they dive for fish or snapping shots of elk as they wander aimlessly up Main Street or capturing the action of the annual tug-of-war at the Fourth of July celebration.
We hope you enjoy this collection of photographs, which we have organized by season.
Route drivers will deliver the book to subscribers on Roundup delivery days starting March 27. Books should be out by April 3. If you have not received your copy by April 3, contact the Roundup at 928-474-5251 or pbehm@payson.com. Leave your name and address.
Peter Aleshire was the driving force behind the creation of the photo book. He worked with the community college on the first issue in 2018. “A Day in the Life” featured photography from Eastern Arizona College-Payson photography students who had fanned out across the community to capture the sights in a 24-hour period.
In 2019, the “Writer and the Rim” photo book featured Aleshire’s body of photography, which stretched back more than a decade.
