Last week I said that Ocean Beach, where I worked for four summers as a teenager, had everything and I described some of the great things there. Here’s the rest of “everything”:
To begin with, there were all those rides: the Ferris wheel, the roller coaster, the Tilt-a-Whirl, the Hammer, and the large classic merry-go-round, with its wonderful Wurlitzer 157 carousel organ that filled that whole end of the beach with happy music I will never forget. Not to mention the Dodgem Cars whizzing around a shining steel floor, and the miniature railway that ran along the entire side of the beach beside beautiful Alewife Cove, where row boats and canoes could be rented for 50 cents an hour.
And for those who like a swimming pool, how about an Olympic-size swimming pool equipped with a high diving board and filled with sea water, which made swimming easier?
And then, of course, there was the roller skating rink with its hardwood parquet floor, necessitated by the fact that each Friday night it became a dance floor where the best and biggest bands in the land played, the nation’s most popular singers sang, and people first crowded close to the bandstand to see famous faces, and then danced the night away.
Since I worked at the beach, all the rides, and a whole lot more, were free to me, and there was the most important benefit of all — all those cute little local and out-of-town girls who spent their days and evenings at the beach, and who loved nothing better than a ride on the merry-go-round or virtually anything else on the beach, free of charge if they were with one of the lucky kids — like me! — who worked there.
At Joe’s, where I worked, Joe was a realist. One of the first things he told us was to help ourselves to hot dogs, cotton candy, root beer, lemon ice, candy apples or ice cream any time we liked, but we would have to pay for candy bars, cigarettes, or anything else that came in wrappers. Fair enough! Who wants a Hershey bar when he can have a hot dog, an ice cream, and root beer?
I’ll tell you what, I never went hungry during those four summers, and I rarely spent a nickel on food.
Ah, yes. Four summers in paradise. Six days each week I arrived at Joe’s place at 11 in the morning, donned an apron, and went to work handling customers until about 4 p.m., when the daily rush ended. Then I was free to do whatever I wanted for over three hours, after which I worked the counter until about 10 p.m., when the beach had pretty much emptied, except for Friday nights, when the “big bands” kept people at the beach until at least midnight, and often later. I will never forget the night when Frank Sinatra was there. We didn’t close the stand until 3:30 a.m., and it was getting light by the time I got home and into bed.
For that, I earned 50¢ an hour, or $25 a week — equivalent to $200 today.
What did I do on my day off, usually Wednesday?
I went to the beach, of course!
And I spent all day and evening with my friends — male and female — swimming, helping run one of the rides, playing miniature golf, rowing a pretty girl around the cove, or just enjoying the fact that I was free to do anything I wanted, at no charge — in a teenager’s paradise.
