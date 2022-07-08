It was the perfect Fourth of July weekend in Payson.
A larger fireworks display meant more bang crammed into the 30-minute show, which wowed residents and visitors alike who filled Green Valley Park, setting up camps along the banks of the lakes as well as throughout the park.
Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Christine Smith said the only real hiccup occurred shortly after the first fireworks went off.
“The fire chief shared that the first set of fireworks exploded prematurely, causing three small grass fires that were quickly extinguished by the strategically placed fire units,” she wrote. “The pause in fireworks was for the safety of the firefighters who had to work in that hazard zone.”
For Smith, who is new to the area, this was her first Fourth of July spent in Payson.
Asked what her impression was, Smith said “WOW!”
“Pop-up tents already on site at 6 a.m., children laughing and playing on the playground, the growing crowds, and the positive energy unfolding all around. The family contests were a huge hit. We had a fantastic band and plentiful food options. And finally, the booms, cheers and claps throughout the fireworks show just made the whole day come together. A truly wonderful event for all,” she said.
On the law enforcement side, things were relatively quiet for the Payson Police Department.
PPD Commander Jason Hazelo said things went well at the park and elsewhere around town with no major incidents reported.
“We were all excited for the display this year as we heard it was going to be a good one and I agree it was great,” he said.
To hold the larger display, the launch area for the fireworks was moved to the dock area of the park. This meant police had to close East Country Club Lane for more than 45 minutes. Hazelo said most residents took North Vista Road to get home after the show who were on the other side of the closure.
Throughout the weekend, there was an increased police presence in the community to manage the surge in visitors.
Hazelo said it appeared to be a slightly smaller crowd than in years past.
“As this year’s 4th of July fell on a Monday, staff has reported that the overall crowd size was a bit smaller compared to years when the holiday fell on the weekend,” Smith said.
Dispatchers fielded 675 calls for service the afternoon of July 1 through July 4.
There were 11 accidents, mostly minor; 6 arrests; 22 tickets issued and 62 traffic stops, Hazelo said.
Hazelo said there were a lot of moving violation tickets issued, including blocking intersections.
At the park, there were two reports of missing children, but in both cases, the minors were reunited with their families quickly.
In one case, the child came up to an officer and reported they had lost their grandmother. She was found.
Hazelo praised the parks department and the other town departments for helping pull off another successful event and thanked the community for their support.
“We got nothing but positive feedback,” he said.
Smith agreed.
“There is an incredible amount of planning, organizing, and coordination with parks, police, fire, streets and other stakeholders, and the cooperation and “can do” attitude to make it all happen is inspirational,” she said. “The town is very fortunate to have so many dedicated professionals.”
Up next is the town’s first ever “Laser Light Show” combined with the Food Truck Festival on Aug. 6 at Rumsey Park.
“We already have a dozen food vendors lined up, four in-demand bands, and a wine and beer garden, among other activities, to add to the day. This should be another exciting event for the town and visitors to boot.”
