The Payson Roundup will have some management changes coming March 1.
Gary Tackett, who has served as general manager since 2016, will take over the same role for the White Mountain Independent. Both newspapers are owned by Casa Grande-based White Mountain Publishing, LLC.
“Gary has done a great job leading our staff and innovating with new products during a time when our industry has experienced some challenges,” said Publisher Brian Kramer.
Ann Fowler, who has served as an advertising account executive with the Roundup for two years, will succeed Tackett.
“It has been an honor to represent a great paper, the Kramer family and coworkers for the past five-and-a-half years. Ann has surpassed all expectations since coming aboard and we are confident she will serve the community, readers and advertisers in an extraordinary manner,” Tackett said.
Fowler joined the Roundup after 20 years with Trader Publishing in the Phoenix area. She and her husband, Ron, are excited to be back in Payson, where she was born. Her parents and extended family also live in Payson.
“I’m looking forward to Ann building on the success we’ve had and continuing our mission to provide quality journalism and marketing opportunities to residents and businesses of Rim County,” Kramer said.
Tackett will oversee the operation of the Independent in a similar capacity to his role in Payson, succeeding Wiley Acheson, who will become the company’s corporate key accounts manager in Casa Grande.
“I’d like to thank Sherrie, Melinda, Patty, Julie, Alexis, Michele, Debi, Keith, Teresa, Pete, Susan and Bessie for their hard work, dedication and support to continue the tradition at the Payson Roundup, winner of Newspaper of the Year 13 times since 2000,” Tackett said.
Fowler can be reached at afowler@payson.com.
