The MHA Foundation with the Payson Fire Department will offer a free CPR and AED class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14. Call 928-472-2588 for more information. Pre-registration required.
The MHA Foundation pays for the class through fundraising and through donations to the Almost New Thrift Shop, at 304 E. Aero Drive.
