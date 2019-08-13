AED

Learning CPR and how to use an AED can help you save a life.

The MHA Foundation with the Payson Fire Department will offer a free CPR and AED class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14. Call 928-472-2588 for more information. Pre-registration required.

The MHA Foundation pays for the class through fundraising and through donations to the Almost New Thrift Shop, at 304 E. Aero Drive.

