A Friday the 13th lightning strike on Payson’s Town Hall proved the superstition about the day true.
The strike fried servers, routers, switches, firewalls, web filters, phones and many other devices, ultimately affecting some online services and other various communications.
That Aug. 13, IT Manager Steve DeHaan knew he’d have problems when he saw a flash of lightning and felt the clap of thunder at 7:44 p.m.
“It literally vibrated my house,” he said.
Instantly, he lost connection with the town’s computers.
“My initial feeling was something bad just happened, but was hopeful maybe it was just the internet connection that got knocked out,” he said.
He had to wait until 9:30 p.m. for the storm to subside before going to town hall, where he found a surprise.
“When I opened the server room door, it smelled of an electrical fire and I noticed amber warning lights on equipment as well as parts that did not have link lights,” he said.
He panicked, thinking the strike interrupted 911 service.
“(It) was still operational, which thankfully, did not suffer any damage, so dispatch was able to function,” said DeHaan.
Since critical communications worked, and it was a Friday, DeHaan waited until morning before starting repairs.
“I had backup devices for much of the equipment,” he said.
DeHaan spent the weekend patching together equipment so the town could do its business by Monday.
Staff hardly knew the state of the communications damage until the special Aug. 23 council meeting on COVID procedures.
“I found more damaged equipment, especially in the council chambers,” said DeHaan.
He limped through that meeting and found temporary parts for the Aug. 26 meeting, but more needs to be done before the Sept. 23 meeting.
Lightning strikes cause millions of dollars of damage to homes and businesses each year. According to the Insurance Information Institute, in 2019, insurance companies paid $900 million in lightning strike claims.
Deputy Town Manager Kevin Artz read off the list of damages to the council during its Aug. 26 meeting.
He assured the council the town will make an insurance claim on top of asking for the contingency funds.
The Payson council voted unanimously to provide up to $22,000 to purchase replacement parts and equipment, plus add technology to make remote meetings more reliable.
“I am still finding damaged equipment and will be working to repair or replace as soon as it is possible,” said DeHaan.
