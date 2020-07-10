A tanker carrying gasoline caught fire Wednesday afternoon at the Speedway east gas station.
It appears the truck was delivering gas to the station’s underground tanks when the fire occurred just before 1 p.m.
Speedway employees said they heard what sounded like a vehicle backfire.
They, along with everyone at the station, at 701 E. Highway 260, was evacuated a safe distance away as Payson firefighters worked.
Crews got the fire extinguished quickly.
