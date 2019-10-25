It was another successful event for the library with 14 volunteers serving food from Mama Joe’s, Old County Inn, Pinewood Tavern, Ponderosa Market Bakery, Randall House and THAT Pub and Brewery and more than 30 selections of wine to about 200 guests. The library board and staff thanks all who attended.
While our local favorites, Trouble in Paradise played, folks bid on silent auction items, dropped raffle tickets for prized baskets of local goodies and socialized with friends and neighbors. I heard many a person exclaim, “This is the best one ever!”
Bravo Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library — you have a lot to be proud of.
As we have a new librarian, Ann Pendleton, we will talk more to her and about our little library treasure, but for now I hope she has her feet up, taking just a moment to enjoy this success.
Halloween doubleheader
• On Friday, Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Pine-Strawberry eighth-grade class will host the annual Fall Festival at the Pine-Strawberry Elementary School (behind the community center off of Randall Place).
This year’s crop of students have created 11 booths, including crowd favorite — Pie in the Face. Come in costume as there will be prizes. Costume contest at 6 p.m. Dinner choices are pulled pork sandwich or hot dog, plus chips, a cookie and a drink and available for $5 per person with a discount for large families available. Bring cash as tickets are two for $1 and most booths take two tickets. Gather the kids, get dressed up and join the eighth-graders. This is their annual fundraiser for the end of the year trip to Sea World. Support the work ethic that shows them that hard work and creativity pay off.
• On Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m., Trunk or Treat takes place at the Pine Fire Station on Hardscrabble Road. Bring the little ones in costume and prepare to be spooked out by the wildly creative participants. Small-town camaraderie at its fall flavored best. There will be contests for best trunk/canopy/truck bed. Baked goods and candy can also be donated as there will be a variety of characters roaming about. Kids will get to trick or treat through all the spots, and as a special treat, go inside the fire department and knock on office doors — ya just never know who will answer. If you want to participate as a “trunk” you can sign up on Facebook by finding Stacy Figueroa PSFD or leave a voicemail or text at 928-970-1865.
Turkey drive
The Pine-Strawberry Food Bank is calling all turkeys. Starting Nov. 1, the food bank’s annual collection of frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving begins. PSFB is also collecting hams for individuals who cannot use a whole turkey. You can drop off turkeys and hams at the Ponderosa Market. They have a small freezer set aside for that purpose. Drop off deadline for turkeys and hams is Sunday, Nov. 24.
If you would like to send a cash donation, here is the address: Pine-Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544. Money raised will go toward the Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions. PSFB is suggesting a donation of $25 to $35, which will be used to purchase a turkey and other food for these holiday meals, but the organization is always grateful for any donation. At least 90 cents of every dollar you donate goes to purchase food for your neighbors right here in Pine-Strawberry.
The all-volunteer food bank operates very efficiently. However, requests for food assistance have increased by about 15 percent in the last year, while the cost of food rose about 5 percent. PSFB is currently assisting 90 to 100 households in our communities each month. And for the holidays, 400 people from 104 families, had a holiday meal because of this dedicated group of people. This is us taking care of our own. Thank you to all who donate! Thank you PSFB for your dedication.
Take Pride fundraising
Take Pride Project in Pine-Strawberry is sending out its annual fall fundraising letter. Take Pride is asking for $5 from each family — wait and see how much they can do with just $5. Just so you know, Take Pride is a 501(c)(3) tax-deductible organization that has been doing projects in P-S since 2002.
I am so grateful, and a little surprised, by all of the kind words and positive feedback so many of you have given. I have confidence that people still read newspapers! Keep the ideas and information coming. I am on Facebook at Myndi Brogdon or you can email me at myndibrogdon@msn.com or leave a message at 928-476-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!