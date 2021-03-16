The Arizona Game and Fish Commission is seeking public comment on an alternative proposal to amend rules regarding the use of trail cameras to take or aid in the taking of wildlife.
The commission in December 2020 originally voted to open rulemaking with proposed language that would prohibit the use of trail cameras for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife. That rulemaking went through a public comment period in January.
In response to internal and external discussions and comments related to the December proposal, the commission, at its February 2021 meeting, voted 5-0 to open a separate rulemaking with proposed language that, if approved, would:
• Prohibit the use of trail cameras for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife within 1/4 mile of a developed water source.
• Allow the use of trail cameras to aid in the take of wildlife from Feb. 1 through June 30, as long as the camera is not placed within a quarter of a mile of a developed water source.
This new proposed language presented in February does not replace the December proposed rule, but provides the commission with options to consider at the conclusion of both processes.
View updated information about the two rule proposals at https://www.azgfd.com/Agency/Commission/commissioncorner/.
Public comments related to the February proposal are being accepted by email at rulemaking@azgfd.gov from March 11 through April 11.
The final rulemaking for the December proposal will not be heard at the March 19 commission meeting, as previously expected.
The final rulemaking for both proposals will be heard at the June 11 commission meeting in Payson. At that meeting, the commission can approve either of the two final rules or end rulemaking altogether. Any change to the current trail camera rule will not go into effect prior to Jan. 1, 2022.
To view proposed rule amendments, track the progress of rules, view the regulatory agenda and all previous Five-Year Review Reports, and to learn about any other agency rulemaking matters, visit https://www.azgfd.com/agency/rulemaking/.
