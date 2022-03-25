Things are greening up and heating up. The National Weather Service is predicting highs around 80 today and tomorrow — Friday and Saturday — in Payson. So, the Roundup is predicting a rise in Spring Fever.
The remedy: get outside and start preparing some gardening space, be it a couple of rows near a foundation with western and/or southern exposures; a little square that gets the right amount of sun; the best spot for a raised garden or some containers the right size for vegetables.
All kinds of economic experts are predicting a big rise in grocery prices, so now is the time to step up and head ’em off at the pass.
Visit the UA Cooperative Extension website or stop by any of the stores with nursery departments for suggestions on Rim Country gardening. You could also swing by either the Payson or Star Valley community gardens and see what is going on and maybe get some free advice. In fact, maybe a community garden is where you need to plan your plot.
The Star Valley Community Garden still has a few plots available and are:
Three 4’ x 25’ plots at an annual fee of $65.
Three 4’ x 16’ plots at an annual fee of $55.
Two Raised 6’ x 6’ plots at an annual fee of $30.
Anyone who is interested in renting a plot can contact Town Hall at 928-472-7752.
Go to the Payson Community Garden website at paysoncommunitygardenaz.com/2022-garden-agreement/ to fill out an application for any plot that might be available for the coming season.
The Payson Community Garden’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 26 and then in April the hours expand to 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
The fees, which include water costs, for plots in the Payson Community Garden:
• $70 – 6’x25’ garden
• $35 – 4’x8’ raised garden
• $25 – 4’x4’ raised garden
The Payson Community Garden has a number of rules and commitments each participant must agree to, among these are:
• Each gardener is expected to volunteer for a minimum of 5 hours to help maintain the garden.
• Each garden harvest will be used for only personal/family use, no commercial use is allowed.
• Each garden will share a minimum of 20% of the harvest with the food banks.
Once you have your plot prepared as recommended, then decide what to grow. Glen McCombs, who has been advising and selling to gardeners for almost 40 years in the Rim Country, strongly advises not to put seeds of starter plants in the ground until the middle of May. We might hit 80 degrees this weekend, but that doesn’t mean Mother Nature won’t turn especially fickle in regard to Mogollon Rim weather over the next six weeks or so.
The decision about what to grow in your garden should be based on the kinds of vegetables your family enjoys most. With your vegetable garden shopping list in hand. Check with experts about which varieties of a given vegetable will grow best in our climate. Seed catalogs and racks of seeds in stores are a lot of fun to peruse, but be careful about the recommended hardiness zones and growing seasons for your vegetables of choice.
You can also visit the local Seed Library. It’s at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Seeds are free. No library card required just sign up at the circulation desk to take part.
The Seed Library currently has over 3,000 vegetable and flower seed packets.
