Improve your writing skills this fall with Gila Community College offering a variety of writing classes.
Whether you’re a student picking up credits, a writer looking to hone your skills, or someone looking for feedback on a writing project, there is a class for everyone.
Peter Aleshire, with the Payson Roundup, will teach short story writing (Eng234) The class is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
Introduction to Creative Writing (Eng131) is designed for students to hone critical and aesthetic capabilities through analysis and constructive criticism of their work. This is an online class taught by James Keyworth. Contact GCC for more information.
Poetry Writing (Eng232) will engage students in an array of poetic styles and rhythms, with an emphasis on creating 45 pages of poetry. English Professor James Quinlan has a wealth of knowledge. This class is offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
The fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 19.
The GCC Payson campus class schedule can be viewed online at https://www.gilaccc.org/. There are a number of additional English courses offered.
For more information and to register for these classes, call Gila Community College at 928-468-8039.
Tuition is free for those 55 and older.
