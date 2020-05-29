The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is investigating who shot a calf in the head with an arrow earlier this month.
The 3-week-old calf was shot in the area of the American Gulch, west of Payson, off Doll Baby Ranch Road.
A rancher found the calf injured and reported it to the GCSO May 14.
The 65-pound calf was struck with a bolt shot from a crossbow. The arrow went through the top of the calf’s head. The calf was not fatally wounded and the rancher removed it successfully, said Deputy Travis Todd with the GCSO. It is recovering in a pen with its mother.
The GCSO is working to have fingerprints on the arrow identified. They are also working several leads.
“It is nonsense,” Todd said. “Whether it was intentional or careless it didn’t need to happen.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Aaron Heck at 928-474-2208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!