The Payson Rimstones Rock Club will host the 23rd Annual Gem & Mineral Show Sept. 17-19 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino activity center.
Admission is $3 for adults and children under 13 are free.
Friday hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary equipment, spheres, meteorites, jewelry and jewelry findings, slabs or rough material plus gold prospecting equipment and displays will be available.
The club sponsors an education center for children and adults with a geologist to answer questions, a spinning wheel (where everyone wins a rock), a fluorescent mineral display, a free treasure hunt, beading, and sandstone/rock painting.
There will be a silent auction as well. All proceeds from entry fees and silent auction sales go toward supporting scholarships for northern Gila County students as well as books and educational materials for the local schools and libraries.
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Call Becky Bagshaw at 928-476-3419 with any questions or email paysonrimstones@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!