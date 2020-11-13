The general election is over, but now it is time to vote for the Best of the Rim.
Voting in the Roundup’s annual readers’ poll is open online at payson.com.
Cast your votes between now and Sunday, Dec. 20. Balloting in the popular poll is available only online. Voting is limited to once per IP address.
Voting in the annual readers’ survey for the Rim Country’s best businesses, services, people, food and drink includes 50 categories this year. It is broken into the groupings of businesses and services; restaurants, bar and saloon; professionals; and overall best categories. While several businesses are listed for voting in every category, there is also space to write-in a choice not listed.
The first category is Best Businesses and Services in Rim Country. It covers everything from best alternative health practices to best tire store and more than 60 other choices in between.
Next is Best Restaurant, Bar, Saloon in Rim Country. Let us know where you can get the best types of foods and beverages and what are the best restaurants for different meals. This category has nearly 30 choices.
There is a separate category to vote for the Best Professionals — accountants and attorneys; best barber, bartender and beautician; best medical practitioners; best DJ, plumbers, waitresses, and more; plus the best businessperson overall, both female and male.
Finally, you can cast your votes in the Overall Best Special Category. This category includes: best athletic event; best local event; best looking office; best customer service at a small business; best customer service at a large business; best overall business in the Rim Country; best business in Payson; best business in Pine-Strawberry; best business in Star Valley; and best businessperson in Rim Country.
Winners in the 2021 Best of the Rim voting will be announced in February. Because of COVID, there will not be an awards ceremony at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino, but a video will be posted announcing the winners. Winners and finalists in all the categories will also be acknowledged in a special publication of the Payson Roundup.
So settle in with that computer or laptop, go to payson.com and share who and what you think are the best the Rim Country has to offer.
Last year, some 3,800 people cast 280,000 votes in every imaginable category in an annual ritual that keeps growing.
